‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ includes a nod to Dwayne Johnson in that final scene, according to Taika Waititi

They really want to say ‘elementary dear Korg’ because this may be one of the most direct jokes of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Nobody doubted the joke that was being made in that final scene, but, just in case, Taika Waititi wanted to respond to a meme clarifying the matter. The director of this movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not contain himself and has cited the tweet in which a fan echoed a certain joke included at the end of his film.

Beware SPOILERS

* If you haven’t seen ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’read no further!

Following in the footsteps of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Korg remains true to its essence, a tone that we could also see in ‘Avengers: Endgame’; and, intended as comic relief, this character shares some details of Kronan culture with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Said accomplice in the adventures of the God of Thunder account that he was born to two parents who shook hands in front of a lava river. This joke is picked up at the end of the film, where Korg is seen with a fellow Kronan named Dwayne, shaking hands in front of a river of lava. Of course, when looking for a partner for the character to which Waititi lends his voice, the joke was made only because his species resembles a giant rock. It was clear that Dwayne was a nod to Dwayne Johnson, an actor nicknamed ‘The Rock’ from the beginning of his career as a star in the world of wrestling.

But just in case, Waititi has quoted a follower’s message. “It’s no accident baby”Says the co-writer of the beloved Marvel hero played by Chris Hemsworth.

No coincidence baby https://t.co/oGTUzz9bMg ? Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 16, 2022

Does not exceed Sorcerer Supreme

We cannot say that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is doing badly at the Spanish box office, but what is clear is that It does not come close to the success of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. The fourth installment of ‘Thor’, which features the return of ‘Natalie Portman’, has been released at the top of the Spanish box office with 3.46 million euros, a milestone in the saga of the character, and at the same time a figure that is not even close to the amount raised by the last film headed by Benedict Cumberbatch. And it is that this multiversal sequel with Elizabeth Olsen as antagonist, grossed 5.65 million on its debut.