Thor: Love and Thunder and the Easter egg on Dwayne Johnson

The fourth cinematic chapter focused on Thor never ceases to surprise. In fact, among the many surprises, we have the confirmation from the director, Taika Waititi, of the Easter egg regarding Dwayne Johnson.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, it is explained that the Kronan can only have children by holding hands and singing a song on fire. When the film ends with a final cut, Korg and Dwayne – a character identical to Korg, only with a mustache – are seen singing holding hands on a volcano.

“One is the director. So, you’re dealing with an actor who is actually the director, and then it’s 100% visual effect, ”she continued. “And then the second part of this, you have to make him do the comedy, which as anyone will tell you, I think all the actors would, the drama is difficult, but the comedy is so much more,” said one. turns Jake Morrison, Ragarnok’s VFX supervisor, to ComicBook.com, about Korg’s design.

“So, the fact that, for this reason, the visual effects department had to be able to make the audience laugh, to fully involve them in the story and to make them believe that the character, even if he is a five-foot rock monster. eighty made of 1,300 rocks or whatever it was, was a rock monster. And literally each rock had to move against each other, without deforming or looking like latex. These are all impossible tasks, ”he added.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Facebook group dedicated to TV series and cinema