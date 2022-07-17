“Thor” continues to lead the North American box office

Marvel’s latest superhero movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” led the North American movie box office for the second week in a row with an estimated $46 million, industry watcher Exhibitor reported on Sunday. Relations.

The comedic follow-up to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” stars a muscular Chris Hemsworth, parodying himself as the Mjolnir-wielding space Viking but also pining for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose help requests to fight against the butcher god Gorr (Christian Bale).

The film’s gross has dipped considerably from its opening last weekend, when it hit $144 million, but it easily beat “Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru,” which came in second place for the second week in a row after of a phenomenal opening weekend over the 4th of July holiday.

The latest installment in Universal’s “Despicable Me” animated franchise about reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $26 million between Friday and Sunday.

Third place went to “The Wild Girl,” the adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel about an abandoned girl growing up in the swamps of 1950s-1960s North Carolina and, years later, in a murder trial, remember that harsh and violent childhood. It raised 17 million.

“This is a very good opening for a film that combines young adult romance and suspenseful crime drama. The film is above average, despite the poor reviews” that accompanied it, said commentator David A. Gross of FranchiseEntertainmentResearch.

“These films have never been strong abroad, and that will be the case here as well,” he added.

Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as cocky U.S. Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, dropped one spot to fourth. , with $12 million in its fourth week.

In its eighth week in theaters, it has grossed $618 million worldwide.

Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as “the king” of rock, opposite Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker, also slipped back to fifth place with $7.6 million. of dollars.

Another premiere, Paramount’s animated comedy “The Samurai Dog: The Legend of Kakamucho,” which tells the story of an unlucky dog ​​assigned to protect a cat town, earned $6.3 million, ranking sixth. .

The other four of the top 10 views were:

“The Black Phone” ($5.3 million)

“Jurassic World” ($4.95 million)

“Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris” (1.9 million)

“Lightyear” (1.3 million)

