Thor continues to lead the North American box office

The comic continuation of Thor : ragnarok of 2017 is carried out by a muscular Chris Hemsworth who parodies himself as the mace-wielding space Viking Mjolnir, but who also pines for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster ( Natalie Portman ), whose help he requests to fight against the butcher god Gorr (Christian Bale).

The film’s gross has dropped considerably from its opening last weekend, when it hit $144 million, but it easily surpassed Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gruwhich placed second for the second week in a row after a phenomenal opening weekend over the 4th of July holiday.

The latest installment of the animated franchise My favorite villain, Universal’s about reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $26 million between Friday and Sunday.

Third place went to the wild girl, the adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens about an abandoned girl who grows up in the swamps between the 1950s and 1960s in North Carolina (USA) and, years later, in a murder trial, recalls that harsh and violent childhood. It grossed $17 million.

“This is a very good opening for a film that combines young adult romance and suspenseful crime drama. The film is above average, despite the weak reviews that accompanied it,” said commentator David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“These films were never strong abroad, and that will be the case here as well,” he added.

Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount, the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as cocky US Navy test pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell dropped one spot to fourth place with $12 million in its fourth week.

In its eighth week in theaters, it has grossed $618 million worldwide.

Baz Luhrmann’s musical biographical film, Elvisstarring Austin Butler as “the king of rock,” opposite Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker, also slipped back to fifth place with $7.6 million.

Another release, Paramount’s animated comedy, The Samurai Dog: The Legend of Kakamuchowhich tells the story of an unlucky dog ​​who is assigned to protect a cat town, earned $6.3 million, in sixth place.

The other four of the top 10 views were the black phone ($5.3 million), Jurassic World (4.95 million), Mrs. Harris’s trip to Paris (1.9 million) and Lightyear (1.3 million).

Source: AFP.