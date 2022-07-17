This is the trajectory of the actor – El Financiero

This weekend the biopic inspired by the life of the so-called ‘king of rock and roll‘, Elviswhich has a cast made up of Tom Hankswho will be Colonel Tom Parker, manager of the artist for more than 20 years, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, wife of the late musician, and the protagonist, austin butlerthat will embody the famous musician.

“Basically I put the rest of my life on hold for two years and just absorbed as much as I could”, Butler told a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival about how he prepared the interpretation of Presley, which can now be enjoyed in theaters.

“I think the movie would have been very different if we had started filming at that point. And I am grateful that I had the time to let myself marinate,” she added.

This would be the first time that the young actor plays a leading role; however, his career in acting dates back to his adolescence, having participation in various television programs.

Who is Austin Butler?

It’s about a actor and model who was born on August 17, 1991 and has had a long run on and off the big screen, making multiple appearances on television shows like CSI Miami (2010) or Arrow (2014).

The Californian actor began to take his first steps in the audiovisual industry within the series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2006). Until it came, with the help of Disney, to the program of Hannah Montana (2006), where he only appeared in three episodes with a supporting role.

After Disney, the actor returned to Nickelodeon, where he had a secondary role for teen drama series Zoey 101. From that participation, the actor began to look for more serious and important roles.

Thanks to the roles in which he participated at the beginning of his career, he got to rub shoulders with the teenage stars of the moment, including Vanessa Hudgens, with whom he had a love relationship that lasted eight years; they ended in 2020.

Austin Butler Series and Shows

Television series and movies are just some of the projects in which the actor has participated and that, despite being secondary, managed to ‘win over’ the public. Here we share some of them:

iCarly (2007)

The actor had a brief appearance inside teen series icarly in 2007, although it was only in one episode. Butler played Jake Crandall, a young man who was the ‘crush’ of the series’ protagonist, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), and helped the main characters resolve a problem with her video channel.

From this moment on, the actor proved to have skills within the musical field, since at the end of the chapter he ‘sang’ a single called ‘go déjà vu’ -although they had to give him a ‘little help’ with equalization-.

‘Little Invaders’ (2009)

Austin Butler did his big screen debut with the movie Little invaders (2009) where he played one of the villains of the film: Jake Pearson.

Je is the boyfriend of one of the protagonists, who did not believe the main characters about the arrival of aliens in the city.

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ (2009)

Again, Austin participated with a secondary role in another of the series most popular Disney Channel of the 2000s, in which he shared a cast with actors such as Selena GomezDavid Henrie and Jake T. Austin.

Butler brought George to lifea popular boy from his high school with whom Alex Russo, the protagonist of the series, had a fleeting crush.

‘An Unexpected Life’ (2010)

This was one of the first projects in which the actor who didn’t have a juvenile audience.

The series follows in the footsteps of Lux Cassidy, played by Britt Robertson, as she emancipates herself from the American adoption system and meets her biological father in the process.

‘Sharpay’s Famous Adventure’ (2011)

The actor would participate in one of the ‘spin-offs’ of the franchise of High School Musical -tape where his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens acted-; she accompanied to Sharpay’s character(Ashely Tisdale), as she ventured into New York City.

Your character, Peyton Leverettbecomes Sharpay’s love interest as the film progresses to its conclusion.

‘The Iceman Cometh’ (2018)

The actor has also had a presence on the Broadway stage with his participation in The Iceman Cometh, where he shared the stage with another of the most important stars in Hollywood: Denzel Washington.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

He had a small part in director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

In the movie, Butler took on the role of a character that exists in real life: Tex. One of the crucial people within the cult of Charles Manson.

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ (2019)

The film follows a walking dead plot attacking the small town of Centerville, starring Bill Murray.

As a result, a group of survivors have to unite to prevent the spread of the virus and end their nightmare. Austin Butler plays a young teenager who ends up becoming a zombie.

‘Elvis’ (2022)

After a career of more than ten years in small roles, the actor managed to get the protagonist in one of the most anticipated films of the summer of 2022, where part of the life of the so-called ‘King of Rock and Roll’ is captured.

In Elviswe will be able to see in broad strokes the path that Presley traced throughout his life -including his childhood, where he discovers that his vocation is music– to hit the stage and be crowned the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

A young man with a lot of energy, passion and -why not?- rebellion He came to take over the stage and conquer the hearts of millions of people who followed him, despite the teasing they did when he was young about his appearance.