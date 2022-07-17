This is the reason why Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat during the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

To play the role of Thor you have to push your body to the limit. Chris Hemsworth has been in charge of doing it for the last few years following intense training routines and strict diets to grow muscle but having a fat percentage as low as possible.

To achieve this, protein intake is very important, which can be found mainly in all types of meat. However, during the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder It seems that he has made a break in the intake of meat as Natalie Portman has revealed.





The actress, co-star of the film, has revealed in an interview with Capital FM that Hemsworth had a nice gesture with her before the kiss scene: “The day we had the kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan “.

Actor Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Sydney, on June 27 Mark Baker

“He eats meat like every half hour. That was so considerate… That’s not something that bothers me or worries me, but he was just being considerate. He’s a very nice person,” said the actress, who has guaranteed that she did not know that her companion had thought of her.

The Israeli actress has followed a vegan diet for most of her life. But in no case has she forced Hemsworth to leave her lifestyle for this particular scene. So she has been grateful for her gesture.

Tessa Thompson, who was also in the interview, noted that she “didn’t even know that Hemsworth]could go without eating meat” and joked that the Australian star ate bison for breakfast.