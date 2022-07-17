This is the error of ‘Jurassic Park’ that took 27 years to reveal

LMistakes in the movies are quite common, but on many occasions they are easily and quickly found. On this occasion a rabbit was confirmed It took 27 years to find it. This is an error that occurred in ‘Jurassic-Park’which despite being visible to all had not been found or at least had not been made public.

A user on Reddit shared a couple of years ago his finding after watching the movie 11 times. Which means it’s not that easy to find for those who just enjoyed the movies. That yes, from now on, you will not be able to stop seeing the failure that the production had 27 years ago.

Failure

The problem that appeared after 27 years occurs when at one point in the film a raptor who opens the door to enter the kitchen. When the dinosaur is standing in the doorway, you can see how a member of the production, in this case an operator, reaches out to grab its tail.

how the movie was made

The failure occurred in a way, to a certain extent, understandable. It has to be remembered that Steven Spielberg was a pioneer in the use of technology for his films. ‘Jurassic Park’ was the combination of CGI and dolls. The latter were controlled by operators, so in a project as innovative and complex as the one carried out by the filmmaker, it is “normal” that some details such as the queue have been overlooked.

It must be remembered that so far 341 rabbits and bugs of this style have been found, according to IMDb. This data leaves open the possibility that in the coming years more errors will continue to be revealed within the films of the Jurassic world.