This is proof that Fortnite is being reborn thanks to the new no-build mode

Are you all delighted with the new no build mode, apparently. Perhaps it is that he did not know how to realize it, but it blew my mind to find out that putting up walls and stairs was what put you back from Fortnite. And you know what? I’m happy that Epic Games left a slope permanently unbuilt in the game to be able to get rid of a thorn that I’ve had stuck for months.

You will see: I seriously started playing Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2, right around the time that the fervor for the game had begun to wane. What happened to all those streamer tournaments, amazing macro events, and social media hype around the game? Well I missed it. But it gives me the feeling that Fortnite is resurrecting and these would be the tests:

Twitch itself has been encouraged to hold a tournament with a prize of up to $450,000 as the companions of the portal have collected Dexerto

as the companions of the portal have collected Tfue and Ninja have gotten a nice boost in their viewing figures after returning to Fortnite

There are other streamers who have returned to the game, for example DrLupo or Asmongold

It is a thing that you only have to look at the networks to feel that it shows how Fortnite is returning to its golden age. However; now the ball is in the court of Epic Games: the company should try to keep the game in a good state in the future to ride this wave that has come so well to battle royale.