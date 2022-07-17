This is how you can germinate onions to make way for a new crop

The onions just like garlic, they are one of the main ingredients of the preparations by giving them flavor with that spicy touch that gives them very good and having them in the kitchen should never be missing, as it can be the base of great dishes or be part of some curious preparations such as a rich onion soup.

To buy onions in the market is surely the activity that you carry out periodically to have it in the refrigerator and be able to use it whenever you want. However, you should know that it is a food that you can germinate easily and thus give way to a new crop that would be part of this garden at home.

Related news

With the following basic guide you will be able to know the step by step that you must carry out in order to sprout your onions and then grow them in that garden at home to the point of becoming that crop who also grew up in this curious space dedicated to growing food. Pay attention to this information that will surely serve you.

Related news

How is onion grown?

The method is very simple and straightforward. It consists of taking a couple of onions fresh or just beginning to sprout those roots and carefully remove the top cover to allow the growth of new leaves. It is worth mentioning that if the onion has not yet begun to take root, it is also important to remove the first layer, but be careful not to damage the center of it, the area where its leaves develop.

Once prepared, fill a small glass jar or previously cut plastic bottle with water. Place each onion against the opening of the jar so that the water lightly touches the bottom of the onion. This water will be consumed as the days go by, so it is important to replace it and leave it at the same level.

Place it in a place where it can get the rays of light in the morning and just wait a couple of weeks until it begins to take more roots or sprout the first ones. After this happens, you will have to plant them.

To move them to a pot or to a fixed space with soil where they can grow, you must make a hole approximately 5 and 8 cm deep and place each of the onions with their roots downwards in those holes, cover with more soil and from From this moment you must keep the soil hydrated with water and let it gradually begin to grow a new crop.

Remember to give basic care such as water, correct exposure to the sun and take care of the cultivation of pests, find out a lot about everything that this type of food grown in the home garden needs. It’s like after sprout onions you can make way for a new crop in which you could have them unlimited.