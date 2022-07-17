This Disney character was inspired by Tom Cruise

We already told you what famous actress they based on to create Ariel, from The Little Mermaid. In this opportunity, we tell you what is the disney character what was it Tom Cruise-inspired and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Aladdin is available to watch on the Disney Plus platform.

Aladdin, the famous Disney character who was based on Tom Cruise

It is not the first time that Walt Disney Pictures It is inspired by a famous person to create some of the emblematic characters, and most likely it will not be the last.

Already in 1989, the designers of this company had been inspired by Alyssa Milano to create to Arielthe lovable protagonist of The little Mermaid. It is clear that the success generated by this film was such that, facing those that followed in the Disney’s new golden agethose responsible decided to repeat the formula.

This is how for Aladdinthe animated version premiered in 1992one of the young actors of the moment was taken as a parameter, Tom Cruisewho by then already had hits in his career such as those of top gun, rain man Y born on the 4th of julyfilm of Oliver Stone which earned him his first nomination for the Oscar awards as Best Actor.

Of course: it must be clarified that the figure of this American actor only served as the basis for the character’s design. In other words, at no time was he taken into account to provide the voice in the original language and be part of the project.

Other curiosities about Aladdin, the Disney animated classic

One of the curiosities that is observed when delving into this story refers to the fact that the protagonist of Jerry Maguire and the saga of Mission Impossible he was not the first actor to be taken as a source of inspiration.

On the contrary, the first who was seen by the creators of the classic Disney it is Michael J Foxthe famous American actor starring in the trilogy of Return to the future.

Furthermore, the development of Aladdin inspired by Fox advanced quite a bit. However, those responsible they realized that it was not what they were looking for and that’s how they adapted the character with Cruise in mind.

Who they did take into account from the beginning was robin-williamsthe unforgettable comedian who died in 2014. Unlike the previous case, the creators of Aladdin always thought of him as the character of the Genius of history Luckily for everyone, the actor from Jumanji Y The death poet Society he accepted the proposal and put his voice in the film.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these curiosities related to Aladdinthe unforgettable animated film of Disney?