They reveal how Will Smith is doing after beating Chris Rock at the Oscars

Hart added that he wants Smith Y Rock can be reconciled at some point, a wish he also shares with Jada Pinkett Smith: “The only thing I hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This isn’t about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Previously, through a written statement at the beginning of the new season of Red Table Talks that it presents on the Facebook Watch platform, Jada Pinkett Smith 50-year-old said: “Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the family Smith focused on deep healing.

Jade He added that “some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time comes.”

According to a source, both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett think the reaction was overdone.

The wife of Will He assured: “Until then…the table will continue to be open for powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our incredible and impressive first guest. Thank you for joining us.”

