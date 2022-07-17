They recreate Infonavit “colony” in Minecraft; “the only thing missing is that they measure 3×3 cubes”

It is estimated that worldwide there is an active community of at least 3.1 billion people. gamers.

China, the United States and the United Kingdom are the countries with the gamer who spend more time online.

It is estimated that a gamer You can spend up to 10 hours of your day playing video games.

Within the new normality, technologies such as deliverythe eCommercethe streaming or video games have been sustained as some of the great trends among Internet users, so many that they have managed to generate extremely active communities, such is the case of gamerswho usually bring together large numbers of people to carry out various projects, as pointed out by a user on networks, who shows how they recreate an Infonavit “colony” in Minecraft.

The universe gaming has grown rapidly in recent years, due to the large number of gameplay options and the growing number of gamers, figure that currently exceeds 3 thousand 100 million gamersas indicated by DFC Intelligenceof which it is estimated that at least 48 percent play via PCwhile just over 8 percent do so on “traditional” consoles and the rest on various platforms such as smartphones and tablets.

Likewise, an important part of the growth of the gamer universe is the hours that gamers spend playing video games to such a degree that, apparently, lose track of time coming to play up to more than 10 hours a week, an aspect that has allowed not only an increase in the number of players, but has also led to the training of gamers as a paid lifestyle, reaching position as one of the profession trends among the youngest, rivaling being a content creator, musician or footballer.

Recreate Infonavit “colony” in Minecraft; “All that is missing is that they measure 3 × 3 cubes”

The creativity of Mexicans is something that always comes to the fore, whether in the physical or virtual world, as shown by a group of gamers, who decided to join forces to recreate a “popular” neighborhood of Infonavit houses, with the help of thousands of cubes, not only that, but “the housing complex” was thought to, according to the players, recreate the Infonavit houses, which are a function of the public institution, with which it seeks to comply with the right to housing of the workers.

@afasany.gg What a nice residence 🤗 #minecraft #minecraftmemes #mexico ♬ original sound – avilarecordss

The user Afasany.gg from his account tiktokwas given the task of showing in detail everything that this map contains, from the famous Infonavit sign, to the brand’s water tanks Rotoplasprotection signs and the classic “beware of the dog” of the house guarded by a small chihuahua, “an identical copy of reality”, demonstrating ingenuity, creativity and the desire to generate mega projects within video games, such is the case of the projectMinecraft Eat”, who is in charge of recreating in the virtual universe of Minecraft, historical monuments, while narrating art of its history.

For gamers and video game enthusiasts, meeting these megaprojects encourages the creation of more gamer communities, which in turn allow the development of this sector, not only by creating more games and consoles, but by all the merchandise that is sold around you.

