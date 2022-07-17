They married! They confirm that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already husband and wife

Jul 17 2022 – 6:25 p.m.



After 18 years of having ended their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have been together again and now their love is validated by law, since last Saturday, July 16, they said yes in las vegas.

According to the AFP agency, the couple filed in Clark County, Nevada, a marriage licensewhere it could be read: “Affleck, Benjamin Geza, and Lopez, Jennifer; and gives the latter the ‘new name’ of Affleck, Jennifer“.

Let us remember that “Bennifer”, as the couple is called, prepared their first wedding in 2003, however, this was not achieved and, later, in 2004, they made the end of their love relationship official.

Even so, in mid-April 2021, when both had made it official that they were single, they began to be seen on some romantic dates in restaurants and other places, generating multiple rumors.

However, in April of this year, JLo was seen wearing a green ringattracting the attention of his millions of followers, so he had to explain what it consisted of. Ben he had asked her to marry him again.

JLo’s sixth ring

Months ago, to announce their engagement, Jennifer shared a video on her website in which she appears with the ring in her hand and is moved to tears. “It is perfect“, he said at the time.

After showing the incredible ring, he began to inquire about its value and compare it with the previous jewels he had received. The CEO of Diamond Pro, Mike Friedto Page Six Style, explained that: “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of her previous engagement ring. He would value the ring at more than 5 million dollars and could be worth more than 10 million dollars“.

However, other media, such as the Daily Mail, believe that it is an emerald, surrounded by small white diamonds. This is the sixth ring that the interpreter of “Change the step” receives, being the first of Ojani Noahin 1997, where andThe businessman gave her a diamond ring worth $100,000.

