They do a Jim Carrey movie scene in his final exam

It is impressive to find something like this but it really happened because a group of students recreated a movie of Jim Carrey for your final exam.

Will Smith explodes and goes with everything to Chris Rock at the Oscars!

It may interest you:

The dark side of Yo Soy Betty, La Fea according to Ana María Orozco.



This peculiar story comes from TikTok where the account @cris.unzi showed behind the scenes of the production that garnered a good level of popularity within the social network, something that is very understandable if we consider that such events are not entirely normal within teaching spaces.

What was the Jim Carrey movie that they recreated for a final exam?

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was the film starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet that they chose to recreate in the final exam of the University. This feature film is one of the most popular in the extensive filmography of the Canadian who on this occasion achieved a high level of acceptance among the public as well as critics for his work.

The directors of this innovative initiative are students of the visual communication career that is taught at Duoc UC, which belongs to the Catholic University, one of the main educational centers in Chile.

In the comments, TikTok users have congratulated the students for recreating the film where he acted Jim Carrey.

Some others have expressed their desire to see her in some medium.

You may also like:

PHOTO: She is the Mexican “Betty, La Fea” who conquered everyone on TikTok

