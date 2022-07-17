They discover a mysterious radio signal from another galaxy

By Julio Garcia G. /Science Journalist

The late astronomer and popularizer of science Carl Sagan said that “Extraordinary claims also require extraordinary evidence.”

This phrase could well be applied to the assertions that many people make about the existence of extraterrestrial life. They even point out -without supporting evidence- that beings from other planets They visit us frequently.

What is more plausible is that there is probably life –intelligent or not– on other worlds (to date more than five thousand planets have been discovered outside our solar system), but from that to assume that life really exists technologically advanced that interacts with humans seems more like a fallacy.

However, a few days ago, researchers from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published an article in the journal Nature in which they affirm have discovered a mysterious signal coming from another galaxy.

The signal, which is absolutely real, still does not have many explanations for two fundamental reasons: the first because it is a extremely recent event; and the second because It will be necessary to carry out more exhaustive and detailed analyzes that can explain its true origin and provenance.

However, what astronomers can say so far about this interesting finding is that it could be the so-called Fast radio burstsalso known as FRBfor its acronym in English.

These bursts –which travel at the speed of light and come from our own galaxy or from distant galaxies– They generate as much energy in a matter of thousandths of a second as the Sun does in a year.

Due to their transience, to the short time in which they disappear, researchers have a hard time tracking them down and knowing exactly where they came from. They also do not know for sure what kind of objects cause them.

In the case of the most recent signal, the one discovered by the MIT team, it has the peculiarity that it follows a rhythm and a pattern which is repeated every 0.2 seconds (a fraction of a second), for a maximum of three seconds. So that its “beats” follow regular intervals, much like the heart does.

In addition, to date, it is considered the signal with the longest time interval since It has been manifested more than a thousand times. This means that, although similar signals related to FRB have been found, this is the longest found so far.

On the other hand, it is believed that this new signal, which was already baptized as FRB 20191221Acomes from a galaxy billions of light years from us. Although it is still unknown which galaxy it is.

It must also be said that some of the answers that astronomers have to explain the origin of all FRBs is that they come from magnetars.

The magnetars –whose existence is more speculative than real because they have never been directly observed– would possess a magnetic field a thousand times more powerful than that of one neutron star. In addition, they would have the peculiarity of rotating on their own axis, as the Earth does, but at dizzying speeds.

This vertiginous spin would cause them to emit huge amounts of energy at intervals of time that would follow a constant pattern. Something similar to how a lighthouse does it on the shore of a beachwhich periodically emits a light signal so that the captains of ships coming from the high seas can recognize that they are approaching land.

Another explanation for the FRB phenomenon could be the existence of pulsar-type stars. These they are just neutron stars that not only rotate very quickly (they can do so up to several hundred times per second), but also they possess a large amount of magnetism at their poles.

This magnetism itself generates electromagnetic waves. which are ejected from the surface of the neutron star into space at the speed of light. Therefore, when astronomers detect an FRB, they are actually observing a phenomenon that happened thousands or millions of years ago and therefore could no longer exist.

That is, if a technologically advanced civilization intended to communicate with us via FRB, or some other unknown technology, the signal would have to travel faster than light because otherwise the signal would reach Earth a long time later, perhaps when that civilization was already extinct. But obviously nothing known so far can travel faster than 300,000 kilometers per second, that is, nothing can travel faster than light.

It would therefore be more feasible for such an advanced civilization to take a spacecraft to travel faster than light and thus reach our planet.

In fact, Miguel Alcubierre Moya, a prominent Mexican theoretical physicist, developed in 2000 a mathematical model that allows faster-than-light travel. without violating the principles of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.

According to Alcubierre – who was inspired to propose his model in the space travel of the spaceship business from the famous sixties series `Star Trek`- space-time would have to be modified to reach speeds greater than those of light.

For it, it would be necessary to achieve a local expansion of space-time just behind the ship and, on the other hand, an opposite contraction in front of it. Thus, observers outside the region of altered space-time, where the spacecraft is located, could observe that it is moving faster than light.

Obviously, although Alcubierre’s model works very well mathematically, putting it into practice is, for now, mere science fictionbecause in order to distort the space-time around the ship, some kind of exotic matter would be neededstill unknown to serve as a source of energy.

A type of strange matter that could also serve to generate the so-called wormholeswhich are hypothetical “passageways” in the form of tubes that connect distant regions of the universe and that, if they exist, they could achieve that, in a matter of minutes and hours, we can reach other stars and galaxies.

As far as the future of FRB research is concerned, so far no specific program has been developed which can also solve the unknown about the origin of magnetars.

So still An extremely interesting field of research remains open. that requires to be better attended by the scientific community.

And when it comes to the search for life on other planets, fortunately humanity has the recently launched James Webb Telescope, which will have as one of its priorities search for habitable planets outside the solar system through its powerful mirror of more than six meters in diameter.