These are ALL of Johnny Depp’s businesses that made him a MILLIONAIRE

Johnny Depp is one of the most beloved and favorite actors on the big screen, despite the fact that after the trial he held with his ex-wife Amber Heard where he accused him of domestic violence, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor emerged victorious and free of these accusations, his professional career was affected in matters of contracts and other jobs to which he aspired.

Nevertheless, Johnny Depp He is a very intelligent actor and full of many talents, because within Hollywood he is one of the celebrities with a fortune that has made him be millionaire inside this world. And this is not only due to his work as an actor, but also to other business in which you have invested in order to add more figures to your fortune.

Between one of its main business stands out the Dior Suavage perfume, a brand for which Johnny Depp It is the main model that has been in charge of carrying all the promotional advertising for this fragrance. With the sale of this perfume, which according to some sources is sold every 3 seconds around the world, Depp receives a certain payment for the commercial and campaign that airs.

But this is not all the monetary income you have Johnny Depp, as he is also known to be an investor in NFTs, digital files that are secured with blockchain technology. Within this business, Depp has taken the initiative to announce his own collection of NFTs, which he called “Never Fear Truth”, which is made up of 11,111 tokens that are portraits of friends and famous people that he paints himself. However, not all of the profits from these tokens go to the actor since he allocates a part to the children’s hospital in Los Angeles.

Within the cinema, several companies turned their backs on Johnny Depp after the trial, but only one decided to bet on him, it is Universal Pictures who shared that they have in mind to continue working with the actor in some productions, since they released the movie “Public Enemies” some time ago. It is known that Depp will be part of the cast of the new Maïwen film where he will play King Louis XV of France; so the business they keep smiling at the actor millionaire.