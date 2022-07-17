The video of the surprising presentation of a couple of Argentine acrobats in America’s Got Talent

The artistic performance of the gymnasts Flor Aracama and Nico Busso received a standing ovation in the popular reality show



Two Argentine acrobats appeared on America’s Got Talent and had a brilliant performance that stunned the reality judges. They are Flor Aracama and Nico Busso, who make up Duo Rings.

The couple put on stage an acrobatic performance on rings that received a standing ovation from the audience. In fact, In a section of his presentation, everyone was hypnotized when Aracama held Busso in the air.

“Together we created Duo Rings that combines the passion for sports and the circus to entertain and show our love,” Flor said before her performance and added who have been together for nine years and have been married for three.

Both define themselves as passionate about sports and the circus. They were part of the national rhythmic and artistic gymnastics team for more than 10 years and then began to tour internationally to demonstrate all their skills in a particular way. And they were also part of Cirque du Soleil.

“Surprising”, “impressive”added the judges of the reality show as they watched the high-rise pirouettes of Flor Aracama and Nico Busso, the local gymnasts who are trying to make their way internationally with their art.

“This is incredible”, expressed the acrobat before the emotion of being present in “the best stage in the world”, as Sofía Vergara warned when welcoming the couple. “They are flying!”Terry Crews exclaimed from the stage.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara were full of praise in front of the dance and acrobatic show that left those present speechless. The artists staged an acrobatic performance on hoops that received the audience’s ovation in each synchronized pirouette in height musically accompanied by Radiohead’s song “Creep”, in the version of Postmodern Jukebox feat Haley Reinhart.

The protagonists of this story were born in Buenos Aires and define themselves as passionate about sports and the circus. They were part of the national rhythmic and artistic gymnastics team for more than 10 years and then began to tour internationally to demonstrate their skills in a particular way.

Flor Aracama began her training as a rhythmic gymnast at the age of four due to medical indications: she had respiratory problems. She grew up in Ciudad Jardín, El Palomar, and has her parents and her sister among her fans.

“Until it stopped being a simple hobby at eleven, when I joined the Argentine National Team. I competed for ten years. To pay for my trips, I used to advertise. Then I started studying Business Administration at the UBA”told Flor, and already dating Nico, she flew with him to Israel to work in a water show.

Florencia Aracama and Nicolás Busso were in the prestigious reality show with a brilliant artistic proposal that managed to impress the judges and the public

”There we realized that we were at the same level as many international athletes and artists. That’s why we encourage you to send videos and audition for Cirque. Two months later they called us., noted the gymnast. She is aware that she is still young and can work with her body, which will not always happen.

In turn, Nico Busso began his career in artistic gymnastics at the age of six. Born and raised in Lomas de Zamora, he was six years old when they took him to play soccer. He spent his time hanging from the arch and making croissants. He started artistic gymnastics at a club in the area and later entered the senior category of the Argentine National Team.

“My story has a lot of overcoming. I had to change schools to finish high school and be able to train at Cenard. I took a bus, train, subway and train again to go from Lomas de Zamora to Núñez. Now I study Kinesiology… I hope to graduate in December”the gymnast told a while ago in an interview with Infobae. At the age of 15, he joined the Argentine national team and remained there for more than 10 years. During that time partition of World Cups and South American tournaments.

Cirque du Soleil summoned Florence Aracama the same day that Nicholas Busso he proposed marriage. It was in Paris, on July 21, 2016. And so that nothing will ever be the same again. “We were at the top of the Eiffel Tower. I replied ‘yes!!’ without hesitation. We went downstairs to have lunch at a bistro, and when I got a Wi-Fi signal, I got the message from the company”remembers the gymnast about the story of love and circus that has her as the female protagonist.

“We spent three days thinking about whether or not Nico would come with me…until they called him too! So, happiness was complete.”. Friends for eleven years, they met in the National Team, when she practiced rhythmic gymnastics and he, artistic. Today, a couple of acrobats that surprise the world.

