the umpteenth resurrection of the King of Rock’n’Roll

Elvis Presley never achieved his dream of touring outside the United States, but that has not prevented him from being, even today, one of the best known singers in the world. The toupee, the glasses and the elaborate (and ornate) costumes of the King of Rock’n’Roll are already part of the imaginary of a society that this summer is once again reviving its energy on stage with Elvis, the new film by Baz Luhrmann. The film stars Austin Butler and tells the story of the singer from the perspective of his historical and controversial manager Tom Parker, aka the Colonel (Tom Hanks).

A biopic of the director who used songs from Nirvana and The Beatles in Moulin Rouge (set in 1900 Paris) or placed Romeo and Juliet in Miami can raise questions, so what is fact and what is fiction in the film? We analyze it in this Fact Fiction.

The beginnings of Elvis Presley: the first success, That’s Alright

It is true that Elvis spent much of his childhood and adolescence in black dominated environments. In one of the most recognized biographies of the singer, that of Peter Guralnick (Last Train to Memphis: The Rise of Elvis Presley), the author notes that in 1947 the Elvis family moved to North Green Street in Tupelo, where “they were surrounded by black families, black churches, black social clubs, and black schools.” In late 1948, the family returned to Memphis, where there was also a significant African-American presence.

It was not until 1953 when, at the age of 18, the singer entered the Sun Records studio to record for the first time. Singing a song cost him $3.98. It was during this time, as the film shows, that Elvis met his first girlfriend: Dixie Locke.

However, Elvis had to wait until 1954 to see his first success materialize: That’s Alright. Luhrmann’s film shows directly the success of the single on the radio, although the process of creating the song did not predict the same. Elvis’s first guitarist, Scotty Moore, tells in this interview that both That’s Alright What Blue Moon of Kentucky (the King’s second success) they were born during a random night in the Sun Records studio, where bassist Bill Black, Elvis and himself got together to “play everything we knew”.

The appearance of the Colonel

The first to play the single Elvis on the radio was Dewey Phillips, a DJ at the local Memphis station. A few weeks later, the singer from Memphis was already performing at the louisiana hayride room. Luhrmann’s film shows his first performance on this stage, on October 14, 1954, in which recording can be heard, as the film represents, that a nervous Elvis asks the presenter if he “has something more to say” before to start singing. However, contrary to what the tape says, Elvis is not hesitant at any time, but starts his performance with confidence.

Another of the film’s licenses is that Parker does not discover Elvis during this first performance. In fact, the first to physically meet the singer was Jimmie Snow, the son of Parker’s partner, who in 1955 was sent by the Colonel to see the King of Rock’n’Roll, as he recounts in this interview.

An error in the film is placing the purchase of Graceland, the King’s iconic mansion, at this time. As specified on the official page of the house itself – which today has become a museum and can be visited – it was bought in March 1957 for a value of 102,500 dollars.

King of Rock’n’Roll and public agitator

The first part of the film features Elvis as a youth agitator by the way he had to move on stage. According to the film, the concern of the US government for the behavior of the young star reaches such an extent that the Colonel was threatened by the Pentagon to control his representative on stage.

However, the journalist Alanna Nash -author of the biography The Colonel: The Extraordinary Story of Colonel Tom Parker- denies in an interview with Variety that the manager was under pressure from the government and that he tried to control Elvis’ behavior. “Parker loved that Elvis was like a male entertainer. striptease. ¡That sold tickets!», Nash points out, who specifies that Parker only worked with the Pentagon to plan Elvis’s military career and the concert after his instruction to raise funds.

This confession has been ratified by Elvis’s ex-publicist, Gene Schawn, who in another interview with Variety He has recounted how, with the aim of selling out a Presley concert in Los Angeles in 1957, he called the police to warn that “Elvis’s show was too daring”. He got it.

The truth is that Elvis’s behavior on stage did concern certain sectors of post-war American society, dominated by puritanism and racism. It can be seen, for example, in this article New York Times September 1956, where the author reviews some of the singer’s last performances. Specifically, he talks about his performance on the Milton Berle Show, where “Mr. Presley initially unsettled adult viewers” by his “striptease male”, assures the article.

As the film shows, this behavior earned the singer a curious nickname: “Elvis the Pelvis”, used in articles like this one from Guardian 1956. He also had to redeem himself, in a way, with the dog’s famous performance on the Steve Allen show, where Elvis sang his dog, but in a much more restrained way, dressed in a tuxedo and barely moving.

Germany and Priscilla: the impasse in the King’s career

In 1958, Elvis was sent to germany to serve in the US Army, as these images from the Deutsche Welle and videos of his famous haircut. He there he remained until 1960.

In the film, this decision is attributed to the Colonel, something that Nash confirms. “Parker instigated all of that,” says the biographer, who notes that Parker thought this experience “would help sand down the rough edges of his image and bring him back as an American kid fit for family entertainment.” “The goal was to make him a beloved pop idol, and not a dangerous and gloomy rocker,” Nash defends.

The experiment convinced the media. Upon his return to the United States, New York Times published an editorial noting that “whatever the Army has done to Elvis Presley, it has taken that indecent swivel from his hips and turned him into a good, clean, trustworthy and honest young american”.

From Germany, Elvis brought not only a renewed image, but also his future wife: Priscilla Presleywho at the time of meeting was only around 15 years old, 10 years younger than the singer (a detail that the film forgets to highlight).

The international tour that wasn’t and the Christmas special

Two of the moments of greatest tension between Elvis and the Colonel during the film are the repeated manager’s refusal to organize an international tour and during the recording of a Christmas special.

On the first matter, in his interview with VarietyNash acknowledges that (as the film aptly shows) “Parker didn’t have a passport, so he couldn’t travel, and he didn’t trust any other promoter to carry him.” The error of the tape comes, however, when Elvis assures that he has never acted outside the United States, something that is wrong. The King of Rock’n’Roll played outside the US twice, both in 1957 and in Canada. Specifically, he performed two concerts in Toronto in April of that year and one in Vancouver in August.

About the Christmas special, Nash says that “Parker wanted it to be a family show with Elvis as a Bing Crosby from the 60s”, something that neither the singer nor the producer, Steve Binder, shared. The aesthetic of the original special also matches that depicted in the film.

The last years in Vegas

In 1969, Elvis began a series of concerts at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. He had not been on stage since 1961, but his comeback was rated by the prestigious magazine rolling stone as a “resurrection”. Until his death in 1977, the King of Rock’n’Roll interspersed his stays in Las Vegas with concerts throughout the United States.

As the culminating moment of this period, the film shows a strong argument between the artist and his representative, which ends with Elvis yelling “fired” at the Colonel in the middle of the concert. Nash denies this situation and assures that he “never fired him on stage.” A search in the newspaper library of the main US media corroborates this version, since there is no mention of said incident. It is true, according to the journalist, that after a heated argument in 1974, the Colonel gave Elvis a bill for the end of his services that the Presleys could not pay, forcing the singer to “leave things as they were.”

Elvis died in 1977 at Graceland at age 42. After his death, there was a legal battle between the Presleys and Tom Parker, who was accused of “massive fraud and mismanagement of commercial interests,” according to reports. New York Times. The courts ended up agreeing with the singer’s family, who was compensated both by the RCA record company and by the manager himself.