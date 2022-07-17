The Telegraph – Elvis Presley movie available in theaters in Ecuador

The long-awaited film by Elvis Presley, directed by filmmaker and director Baz Luhrmann, is now available in theaters in Ecuador; Austin Butler is in charge of playing Elvis Presley, while Tom Hanks plays the manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and actress Olivia DeJonge will appear as his wife, Priscilla Presley.

The film has been reaping positive reactions after its premiere at the festival de canes at the end of June, and is already available in cinemas in our country.

The tape has achieved an excellent production, which has even received praise from the same family of the king of rock; Priscilla Presley said that Elvis would have “loved” the film, and now Elvis’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and her eldest grandson, her granddaughter Riley Keough, share that look.

The making of the film was announced in 2014, but it finally saw the light in 2022, and it is that covid and production problems are to blame for this film not coming out years before.

Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, studied the character for several years. In an interview, the actor pointed out that he turned his apartment into “a true detective scene”, and that is that the young American was surrounded by images of Elvis Presley and listening to exclusively their songs.

The delivery of the actor was such that the director of the film admitted that he never heard the original accent of Austin, but the actor kept the southern accent of the king of Rock and Roll even when the cameras were off.