The Rock and Kevin Hart make fun roast on Super-Pets tour

In just a couple more weeks the animated film will premiere DC League of Super-Petsand that is exactly why two of its protagonists: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Y kevin hartwho play Krypto, Superman’s dog, and Ace, Batman’s dog, respectively, so during their presentation tour and interviews for the new film, the pressure for the actors is full.

So, to de-escalate the moment, it looks like Johnson and Hart have been having a blast together making an interesting and fun video of “roast”where they roast each other as part of the tour, so The Rock, took to social media to share a hilarious new video in which the pair roast each other while playing “pass the phone,” and they exchange some fake insults that are hilarious.

In the video, Hart tells Johnson that he doesn’t wash the back of his knees, while Johnson jokes that Hart is still looking for his real father, and then jokes on Twitter that he is his dad, as well as a series of fun inside jokes, which are funnier when two people live together for so long, because even the actor himself insinuates that Hart is tired of sharing movies with him.

This film directed by Jared Stern Y Sam Levinepart of a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars: Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna, this animated comedy from DC , will hit theaters on July 29.

And this is the official synopsis of the DC Comics movie: “In the DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince the herd of refugees (Ace the Hound, PB the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.”