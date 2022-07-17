The reason why Chris Pratt is afraid of Harrison Ford

Today’s social media and internet consumption can lead to some things like these. What started out as a deep fake video of Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones ended with the rumor that the actor could embody the character. Of course, given his status as an actor-hero and his particular charisma, thousands of fans supported the idea.

It seemed that everything was given, but little by little the rumor dissipated and it was Pratt himself who ended up throwing it to the ground, although for a curious reason.

Harrison Ford, the man who gave life to the character created by George Lucas and who has made four films, considers that the role is his, to the point that he has stated that when he dies, Indiana Jones will die with him. And it doesn’t seem like a good idea to take on Ford, or at least not for him. Chris, who, when asked if he considers making that film, replied calmly:

“The only thing I know about it is that I once saw a line by Harrison Ford, which I don’t even know if it’s real, that said the character would die with him. It was enough to scare me. Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford when he dies if I do Indiana Jones?” he replied.

Well, beyond the fact that for the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which will be released in 2023 and will star the hero of all times (although Steven Spielberg will not direct this time, but James Mangold will), Chris Pratt does not plan either. take care of future versions.

What is known about Indiana Jones 5

So far, no further information has been revealed about the fifth installment of this mythical saga. It is known that the film will be released on June 30, 2023, and although filming has finished, it is only known that it will take place between England, Scotland, Italy and Morocco; with time jumps included.

Ford will be Indiana Jones again

Beside Harrison Ford they will be Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson Y Thomas Kretschmann in the first film of the franchise after the sale of LucasFilm, which today is owned by the giant Disney. For now, it seems to be a film that will not stray too far from its predecessors, trying to make the absence of the great Steven Spielberg as little noticeable as possible.

