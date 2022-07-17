María Carolina and María Chiara de Borbón, daughters of the Dukes of Castro, took a few days of vacation and dazzled with their looks and the beautiful places they visited.

Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara de Bourbon, the daughters of the Dukes of Castro (Charles of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and Camilla Crociani) went on vacation and revolutionized social networks with their photos.

The sisters, direct cousins ​​of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, they walked through incredible places and did not stop sharing it on their social networks. they visited Saint-Tropez, one of the places most chosen by the aristocracy -and by the famous- to visit in summer.

Celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Leonardo Di Caprio, George Clooney and Selena Gomez choose this exclusive destination to vacation. It is an exceptional focus of fashion that very few in the world can afford, with maximum luxury hotels.

The sisters wear incredible looks, taking care of every detail. During their vacations on the French coast they have opted for dresses with colorful prints for the beach, as well as sophisticated looks to go out to eat or walk around the center.

