Hotta Studio’s upcoming game is already a hit without even being released, and the company celebrated the achievement with two impressive trailers.





tower of fantasythe open world RPG developed by Hotta Studio and with an ever closer release date, announced that it is already exceeded one million pre-registrations for the global version of the game, which has not yet gone on sale. As part of the celebration, he released two new trailers that already present some details of what is to come.











The open world RPG that hasn’t come out yet and has already passed the million pre-registrations

Tower of Fantasy takes place on an alien world, a lush and habitable setting known as Aida, the place where humanity must turn due to the depletion of resources and lack of energy on Earth. Pre-registration began a few weeks ago and today it was announced that exceeded one million subscriberssomething that makes us foresee a weight launch of an RPG that promises a lot of action.

In the course of history, humanity already moved to Aida discovers a powerful energy called “Omnio”, contained in the comet Mara; to capture her they build the Tower of Omnio, which unleashes a catastrophe in this new world, devastated after the catastrophe.

Tower of Fantasy has surpassed one million registrants, but will have even more since registration is still open.

Tower of Fantasy Story Trailer

Tower of Fantasy – Worldview



Battle Scene Trailer | Tower of Fantasy



The Aida planet is full of dangerous enemies, great battles, powerful weapons and you have all the skills to achieve it! Fight together with your friends to defend the planet.

Battle Scene | Tower of Fantasy



When is Tower of Fantasy coming out?

No release date confirmed yet. Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for the third quarter of present 2022. The game has already surpassed one million pre-registered players on the official site, as well as on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the App Store, and Google Play.

