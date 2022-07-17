The nostalgia pendulum: Is entertainment cyclical?

Many of the songs and series that we currently consume are a reboot, cover or remake of a movie or an artist from yesteryear. Eighties frenzy is everywhere, and that’s supposed to be part of our pop culture. But what exactly is pop culture?

This term was born in the 20th century, and is used to define any element of daily life that may have an important meaning or that is representative of a time. With which movies like Ghostbusters or series like Stranger Things are not something chosen at random to set a trend. These pop culture icons are governed by a theory in which the past is always the central point: the pendulum theory of nostalgia.

What do we call “pendulum of nostalgia”?

The nostalgia pendulum is why 1980s pop culture is making a comeback right now. Just as it is also the culprit that we are currently accumulating more nostalgia for the 90s.

We could define this theory as a longing pattern that forces us to conceptualize culture every 20 or 30 years. Therefore, it is normal that past times return to be the center of attention in the world of entertainment.

While all kinds of artistic mediums are remade, remixed and adapted following this 30-year cycle (musical beats, comics or plays), film remakes are the main reflection of this theory in action. And as proof of this, we have a large number of films that you will surely recognize:

The planet of the apes, with 33 years between the original and the remake (1968-2001).

Carrie, aged 26 (1976-2002).

RoboCop, 27 years old (1987-2014).

Ghostbusters, aged 32 (1984-2016).

Footloose, aged 27 (1984-2011).

Halloween, aged 29 (1978-2007).

Space Jam, with 25 years (1996-2021).

And Beauty and the Beast, aged 26 (1991-2017).

However, it is important to understand that the nostalgia pendulum theory is not only about those works that copy an original idea and bring it back with better effects and sounds.

There are works of entertainment that rescue ideas from past times and icons, but follow a new history and format. This is also part of the nostalgia pendulum, paying homage to a culture that is more than three decades old. And there are two great examples of this pattern in film.

Stranger Things (2016)

The Netflix mystery series that follows the strange events that occur in a distant Indiana town is a clear tribute to the 1980s. Not only because the plot is set in 1983, but also because each of its scenes refers to to cult works of the 80s.

There is a video in which we can see all the repetitive patterns of the series, but basically Stranger Things constantly refers to:

Scenes from ET, the extraterrestrial (1982). Steven Spielberg’s famous movie.

Eighties music, similar to the one that appeared in the films Phantasm (1988), and Escape from New York (1981).

And other iconic horror movie compositions like Alien (1979), Poltergeist (1982), Firestarter (1984) or A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).

Back to the Future (1985)

For its part, the original Back to the Future movie is another great example of the nostalgia pendulum, as it includes many references to pop culture. That yes, from a much more distant time, well remember that this film is a recreation of the 50s in the 80s. With which the pop culture of the time were:

Movies like Time Machine (1960), which inspired the opening scene of Back to the Future.

JVC video cameras and CRM amplifiers. State-of-the-art technology at that time.

And characters like Patti Page, John Kennedy, Nat “King” Cole and Chuck Berry, who can be seen in the 1955 setting that we see in the film.

The cycle of nostalgia is no accident

Why is this happening? The pendulum of nostalgia is not something unconscious. The engine that drives all of these cameos and references is the same: pop culture consumers.

In 30 years or so, young people now watching Stranger Things for the first time will become content creators. Which means that they will try to rescue parts of the work that were important in their childhood, to connect with the new generations. Just like the producers, writers, musicians, and actresses who grew up in the ’80s are doing now.

Pop culture isn’t obsessed with the pendulum of nostalgia, it’s the people behind the entertainment who just can’t let go of their past. That culture that inspired them to be part of the industry, or that helped them see the world clearly.

So the cycles of 80s and 90s entertainment that we see today are, for the most part, a kind of feedback. Both for people who lived through those times, and want to relive their childhood, and for those who are seeing that style for the first time.

A good example of this is Detective Pikachu, a movie that, although it moves away from the original idea of ​​Pokémon, brings back iconic characters from the 90s that are still part of the lives of many adults. And with which the children of this generation can become attached and make them theirs.

Although, of course, there are exceptions to this rule. Movie studios and advertisers, for example, consciously use the nostalgia pendulum for financial gain. After all, nostalgia is always a good marketing tool, as people can’t ignore the emotional attachment they feel to the past.

Therefore, any remake or reboot is a safe investment that everyone will end up seeing, although they may like it more or less.

Was the past always better? Why do we think this?

A recent poll by Morning Consult revealed that 75% of youth and young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 want The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to return to television.

In addition, they ask for reboots of series like Friends, Seinfeld and Home Improvement, with the original cast and plot. This is because they feel that this is the best way to preserve the essence of the series. Although in reality what it seems is that they want to relive the past.

The term “anemoia” may not be familiar to us, as it was coined about six years ago. But it is what we feel every time we see an old photo or listen to music from a different era than the one in which we were born and grew up.

Anemoia is that feeling that links us to nostalgia, and makes the past look much more beautiful than the present. Not so much because we want to go back to that time, but because of the warmth and closeness that generates us, for example, thinking about stories like Grease (1978) or Happy Days (1974).

We can feel anemoia at any time, through the senses. But where it is most reflected is in the cinema, because movies are a way of taking refuge in a world that never really existed. This is known as Reflective Nostalgia and it basically suggests that to miss something, you don’t need to have lived through it. It is enough to understand the feelings and values ​​that he professed.

That is why series like Stranger Things or One Day at Time are so popular today, despite being modern productions.

So it’s not that past entertainment is better, it’s just that it generates more positive emotions. This because it gives us an opportunity to reflect and criticize our present.

For example, The Steel Giant (1999) takes place in the postwar period, because it wants to show us that the real monsters are not the outcasts. Something that today, if it is presented to us as a social class drama, may be irrelevant to us.

As in Stranger Things, which strives to move away from the racist, homophobic and misogynistic clichés of the time, so that we reflect on what a world would be like without them.

That’s why the nostalgia pendulum is trending in pop culture, as it’s a permanent reminder of what once loved, and what could be part of our generation. That is if we let entertainment continue to be cyclical.

