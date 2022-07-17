The new rules of maternity style: a guide to dressing well (now) during pregnancy

Hello It’s Me! The eternally pregnant girl. I have consciously chosen (now it must be said) to have another child and I am six months pregnant for the second time in less than two years. And I come loaded with fashion advice for maternity, collected in its vast majority through meticulous trial and error.as well as a couple of resounding total failures of the sets.

When your center of gravity shifts, does your fashion sense have to too? In my opinion, more or less… When you stop having a waist (if only for a while) you realize how much clothing is designed to accentuate it. However, it is possible to maintain your personal style (and remain the same, both within yourself and to others) with a few simple and subtle adjustments and a few key commandments. And all while enjoying.

Fortunately, the days of oversized dresses (in the style of the muumuus Hawaiians) designed for moms-to-be to be “modest” and hide their “status” are a thing of the past. Rihanna has been a pioneer in dynamiting the barriers of maternity style, giving rise to a new and intrepid landscape that includes heels, crop tops with baggy jeans and bodycon dresses.

This is what I’ve learned about contemporary maternity style.

Be a mermaid, not a parachute

Although we have been seeing the opposite for centuries, the most flattering silhouettes for those who are expecting a child are not gigantic dresses: you have to look for tighter patterns that enhance your curves. I had my most voluminous and naive dresses ready until, looking at a photo in which I was no longer me, but a ruffled blur, I discovered that many pregnant women leave too much to the imagination. Now I know that the most elegant thing is a dress that highlights the belly instead of hiding it.

beam of bodycon your best ally

Despite the fact that I am terrified of submitting to the boring bet of many of my compatriots (and not only pregnant women) to spend all day in tights, I have set to work to materialize the previous advice seeking Lycra garments that are stylish enough to be paired with a shirt and shoes other than sneakers. Prism² has come to my rescue this summer with its one-size-fits-all ultra-stretch garments (sizes 34 to 44 are guaranteed, and many of the garments fit up to 48), which combine the greatest virtues of sportswear, tights, bathroom and ready-to-wear. If you can’t find anything to combine your summer blouses with, cycling pants they are always a good option. Meanwhile, Talia Collins’ stretchy ruffled skirts instantly transform a swimwear look into one suitable for lunch or dinner.

Prism ‘Gracious’ long sleeve t-shirt in black Prism ‘Open Minded’ shorts in black

Try a crop top

There is nothing cooler than a crop top or bralette and skirt style. It’s up to you if you wear the skirt covering your belly or leaving it visible. Your range aside, I’ll just say that wrap skirts are especially useful.

Bralette ‘Le Bandeau Beige’, by Jacquemus Brown striped wrap skirt by Mango €29.99 €15.99 Mango

comfort is key

If you feel the slightest bit of discomfort wearing a certain piece of clothing at home, doing it in public will be nerve wracking. Never give up comfort, neither in footwear, nor in textures and fabrics. And, above all, in underwear.

Footwear, always simple

Oh, the mythical swollen feet that many pregnant women suffer in summer. They are a nuisance, but it is practically unavoidable. And although some (especially Rihanna) have worn them with success, the strappy sandal with a heel is very uncomfortable. So, both for comfort and aesthetics, opt for flat, simple shoes that allow the foot to perspire. Luckily, when you get to the stage where you wear clothes day in, day out, sneakers are all you need to give your look a casual touch. It is true that I wear sandals or low-heeled boots from time to time, but only if they are resistant and I am not going to do much walking.

anticipate and adapt

It is obvious, but it is worth noting that what looks good on you now probably won’t look the same in a couple of months. Opt for slightly elastic garments that adapt to the changes that your body will undergo. If your friends have been pregnant or plan to be, you can rotate the pieces, especially the most expensive ones, so that no one regrets buying a garment that they have not taken advantage of.