The most anticipated movies for 2023

Even being in the middle of the year 2022 we are already thinking about the movies we want to go see next year.

We present the list of the 12 films that you have to go see:

John Wick 4:

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the iconic hit man in the third installment of the action franchise. The last we saw of the character was that, having been betrayed by Winston in order to recover the management of the Continental, he was almost sentenced to death. He is still alive and will continue on his way to take revenge as in the previous films. Premiere: March 23, 2023.

Renfield

Robert Kirkman’s original story about Dracula’s sidekick Renfield will be portrayed in a fantasy-horror comedy inspired by the original characters from the book. The vampire Count, brought to the scene by Nicolas Cage, and his enslaved henchman (Nicholas Hoult) spend their days in Transylvania, will something break the toxic bond between them? Premiere: April 13, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The end of the journey of the superhero team led by James Gunn within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff return one last time as the beloved Guardians in what claims to be the last installment in this saga based on the comics of the same name. Premiere: May 4, 2023.

The little Mermaid

Halle Bailey will be the first black actress to bring the Little Mermaid to life in this long-awaited Disney live-action. Despite her enormous talent for her singing, the selection of the African-American artist received negative comments regarding the change of ethnicity of the character. Beyond the criticism, she has gone ahead in the reinvention of this princess of the sea and has shared scenes with Melissa McCarthy, in whom she will fall the antagonist for the role of this new version of Ursula. Premiere: May 25, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Five years later, Miles Morales is once again summoned on a mission from the multiverse by his old friend, Gwen Stacy. There are problems to solve and the Spider-people will have to take responsibility to fix this chaos. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and more make up the original English voice cast. Premiere: June 1, 2023.

indiana jones 5

At 78 years old, Harrison Ford is ready for more adventures in the shoes of Indy. The fifth part of this story, directed by James Mangold (Logan), will arrive more than a decade after the fourth film. Filming ended in February of this year and, after releasing a first official image, the announcement of a teaser or trailer is expected in the coming months of this year. Premiere: June 29, 2023.

Impossible Mission 7: Death Sentence – Part 1

After making this year his own with Top Gun: Maverick, the brilliant Tom Cruise is getting ready to reveal his new exploits to the world in the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film saga, directed by his close collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. The title was one of the most affected by the pandemic, changing its release date on numerous occasions. Also acting are Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Indira Varma, among others. Premiere: July 13, 2023.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird and Little Women) directs the first live-action film based on the most famous doll in the world: Barbie. Australian actress Margot Robbie will play the blonde lead, and the first image was released earlier this year alongside another photo showing Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken. Through videos broadcast on social networks, we have seen part of the cast shoot some scenes under the direction of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Other stars in the cast include Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, and many more. Premiere: July 20, 2023.

Oppenheimer

This is the next project from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, who was behind Interstellar and the most recent Tenet. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) will be J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist considered the father of the atomic bomb for his work as part of the Manhattan Project. Being a story with a historical focus, the film has summoned different faces to play characters that existed in real life: Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer), Matt Damon (Leslie Groves), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock) and more Hollywood artists. Premiere: July 20, 2023.

Dunes: Part 2

Denis Villeneuve will continue with this live-action adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel. Currently, the film is filming with the return of main characters such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, as well as the introduction of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and other signings. Premiere: November 16, 2023.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents

Tom Blyth will play the younger version of Coriolanus Snow on his journey to rise to power. Set years before the original events of The Hunger Games, this prequel follows Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) as she rises through the competition after being chosen as the District 12 tribute. major events that would later lead to the fall of the Capitol of Panem, caused by the rebellion led by Katniss Everdeen. Premiere: November 16, 2023

.

wonka

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel will follow Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) in his youth and will be based on Roadl Dahl’s World of Fantasy. Unlike the two films set in this same universe (the one from 1971 and the one from 2005), this one will have more fantastic elements and will be accompanied by a musical perspective. Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key are also in the cast. Premiere: December 14, 2023.