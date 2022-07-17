The most anticipated movie releases this summer

We bring the most anticipated releases of these coming months to enjoy a good movie session with popcorn

The pandemic seems to have given him a breath to the seventh art. Now that the days are getting longer, and that the heat knocks on our doors every summer with more intensity, it is the ideal time to enjoy a good movie session with popcorn… You will only have to worry about choosing a good movie. Today we bring you the most anticipated releases of these coming months (in addition to others that are still in theaters and should not be missed):

Elvis

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler, the film (which is now available in theaters throughout Spain) explores the life and music of one of the most acclaimed and highly valued musicians in history. Considered one of the most popular icons of the 20th century, the one known as the king of rock and roll lived a complex life that now comes to light through the prism of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), the enigmatic manager of him.

The film traces Elvis’s rise from fame to unprecedented stardom, at a time when America was experiencing its own cultural revolution. This ‘biopic’, which has been made with very good reviews after its premiere, also reviews the singer’s love life and his relationship with Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge), who would be his wife.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt makes us vibrate again with this action film whose story takes place on a high-speed train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Y Dead Pool 2), is based on the novel Mary Beetle by Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka. Everything takes place on a long journey with few stops in which many things can happen.

It all starts when they discover that five assassins are on board one of the cars, each with a particular assignment. What is the real purpose of this trip? The only thing that matters is getting out of there alive… Premiere in theaters in Spain: August 5.

the unseen agent

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton star in this espionage thriller directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo about a CIA agent who is released from prison on the condition of capturing a dangerous criminal whom no one seems to give a damn about. hunt.

To do this, he will have the help of the agent Dani Miranda (in the skin of Ana de Armas). The curious thing about this premiere is that it will only be in theaters for a week (will see the light on July 15) and on the Netflix platform on July 22.

Thor: Love and Thunderr

Marvel fans are in luck with the return, already in theaters, of Thor. The film, which premiered on July 8, resurrects the Marvel Comics character with this sequel to Thor: Ragnarök (2017), the fourth and twenty-ninth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Directed by Taika Waititi, it features a star cast led by Chris Hemsworth as Thor, along with Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman. In this new installment, our superhero tries to find inner peace, but he must return to action and recruit Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Portman), who is now Mighty Thor, to prevent Gorr, the Bale’s character, eliminate all the gods. Are you going to miss it?

the forgiven

This thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain features a novel by Lawrence Osborne, directed by John Michael McDonagh (Calvary).

The film presents us with the story of a wealthy couple who are on the verge of ending their marriage but, before making a final decision, they spend a luxurious weekend at the home of some friends in Morocco. Everything seems to be going great until, after a night of excesses, a tragedy occurs that will change their lives completely. Premiere in theaters in Spain: July 29.

Pig

Critics say that it is one of the best interpretations of Nicholas Cage. The film, which comes out this weekend, marks the film debut of the American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski (Olympia), who writes and directs this film.

The film introduces Rob, who has put his past behind him and now lives in the wilds of Oregon with a little truffle-hunting pig. This quiet life is cut short after being attacked and after the animal is stolen from him. With this situation, he must return to Portland to track down the aggressors.