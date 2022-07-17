The love story of JLo and Ben Affleck: mutual admiration, respect and a separation that helped them value each other

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” (REUTERS / Aude Guerrucci / File Photo)

At the end of 2001, the recording set of the film Giglistarring Jennifer Lopez Y ben afleck the flame between both artists was lit.

Their love affair was full of understanding and respect, since the actors showed they were committed to their relationshipSo much so that they later decided to formalize and were about to get married.

The relationship of these two became the fashionable romanceAll the spotlights were on themthey spent it together and the public loved that, because they even came to name their courtship: bennifer.

In fact, they were very close to getting married, however, a few days before the wedding they announced that everything would be cancelled, because the media had interfered too much.

JLo made a song referring to the unpleasant situations that they lived as a couple thanks to the paparazzi, called Jenny from de Block and there they managed to project what they were feeling about it.

And it is that the problem was never them, but that they could not withstand the media pressure that followed them everywhere, but now, that they got married They have shown that love was still there despite the years.

It was in November 2002 when Afleck proposed to J Lo with a gold ring. pink diamond which cost approximately 2 and a half million dollars.

Their wedding was scheduled for September 2003, and only four days before it was cancelled. Even Jennifer and Ben thought of setting up decoys to throw off the photographers on the big day.

After their breakup, both continued with their lives, had other partners, got married and had children. Jennifer Lopez with Mark Anthony and Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner.

Two decades after this terrible outcome for both, but also a lot of learning, experience and other experiences, they managed to rekindle the flame that had been lit in them since 2001.

Well they say that Where there was fire ashes remain and this couple has been the clear example of that phrase, because fate had to separate them for a long period but in the end it brought them back together.

