The-List of Tom Hanks movies on his 66th birthday

Without a doubt, Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood. His sensitivity and talent on the big screen has led numerous generations of moviegoers to enjoy his appearances in the movies.

Both as a broker and as a lawyer, the histrionic capacity of the actor, born in California on July 9, 1966, never disappoints, something that stands out in the more than 90 film and television productions in which he has participated throughout his career. more than 40 years of career.

So that you can also celebrate it, here we leave you some of his best films.

5

Philadelphia

A homosexual lawyer contracts AIDS and, for this reason, is fired from the office where he works. To represent him in the legal suit, he hires another professional, who is openly homophobic.

About 50 men with AIDS were hired as extras for the film. More than 40 died in the years following its premiere. Tom Hanks lost about 30 pounds to play his role in this film. The film is slightly inspired by a labor conflict suffered by Geoffrey Bowers, who was discriminated against for having AIDS.

4

Road to Perdition

Mike Sullivan is a hitman who works under the orders of mobster John Rooney. When Sullivan’s son discovers his dad’s job, they both must flee from the gang of criminals and in particular from Harlen Maguire, a cold-blooded assassin hired to eliminate them.

Perdition, a town where father and son go to save themselves, is only mentioned once in the entire film. The film is inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, which in turn tells the story of mobster John Looney. It was the last film in which Paul Newman appeared on screen, who shared the scene with Tom Hanks.

3

Castaway

Chuck Noland is a courier who, during an order, is stranded on an island after his plane crashes. He will have to muster up his willpower and courage so as not to lose his sanity on the deserted island.

The tape was filmed on an island in Fiji, in the South Pacific. To represent Wilson, the volleyball that keeps the main character company, three different balls were used. According to Robert Zemeckis, in the package that Noland is struggling to deliver was a satellite phone.

two

Forrest Gump

Despite having a low IQ, Forrest Gump has been fortunate to witness historical events and invent things that have become popular icons. However, all he wants is to prove to a girl he has been in love with since childhood that anyone can be loved.

The iconic bench that appears in the film is protected in the Historical Museum of Savannah, Georgia. Another legendary moment, the run of Forrest Gump, is inspired by a true event, in which Louis Michel Figueroa traveled on foot from New Jersey to San Francisco to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. John Travolta, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase were considered to play the leading role in this film.

1

Saving Private Ryan

In separate incidents, three of Mrs. Ryan’s children lose their lives on the battlefield during World War II. When the US Chief of Staff discovers that a fourth child is still alive, he sends a platoon to find him and bring him alive to his mother.

The Omaha Beach scene was one of the most expensive on set: it cost around $11 million to make. Many World War II veterans who participated in the Normandy landings recognized the realism and historical attachment of this film. The film is inspired by the story of the Niland brothers, which occurred during this historical period.