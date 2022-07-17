The Last Detective: Great Chilean comic from a dystopian time | arts and culture

With international praise and published from India to Japan, “The Last Detective” tells of a South America where there is not only creativity and commonplaces. There is also a refined aesthetic, South American themes of contingency. And the experience of its authors is noted.

By Marcel Socías Montofré

The great thing about comics at all times is that it accounts for its time and adventure with a certain commitment with good marketing.

Once were the flying saucers. Then the Apaches and the Far West for the American imaginary and the movies. Today is the vaccines. The “world government” and the exquisite fantasy of the Latin Illuminati.

Like Sylvester Stallone, who holds a record for movies set on comic book topics. For example, regarding “good, but bad, policemen who even eat mouse hamburgers”, as in the nice “Demolition Man”,

“This is how things could end if we’re not careful.”

Later and until now also the saving heroes of Olympus Hollywood. In Chile there were also many good examples of resistance to the dictatorship.

Unfortunately they forgot.

That is why it is appreciated that in “The Last Detective” we find ourselves with a future of good billing, cyberpunk -as in any self-respecting comic-, in a country that no longer exists and drug trafficking and corruption and all those Hollywood caricatures .

Contingency issues that are projected throughout South America – “The New Amazon” -, with the participation of screenwriter Claudio Álvarez (Heavy Metal, El Gran Guarén, El Ejército de Dios), and Brazilian cartoonist Geraldo Borges (Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse).

By the way, the internationality of the theme is appreciated. At least the one that for marketing always gives good results.

A corrupt South America, with ineffective police, with the renegade who always comes back and is a hero, in the best style of “Mad Max” -Mel Gibson’s-, which since the original 1979 knew how to reinvent itself to appear politically correct in “Mad Max: Fury Road”, in 2015.

In that certain repairs, the aesthetics stands out, not so the story. Too many common places.

That the drug, that the bad but good, that the androids, that the failed policeman, that there are several examples, like “Hawkworld”, (DC Comics, between 1989 and 1993).

Some time ago Erich Fromm -in “The Art of Loving”- had been warning the same: “Like many other heroes of love (martyrs) of the human species, he broke the equation between disobedience and sin…”.

This is not, by the way, a criticism. Rather a certain visual saturation due to commonplaces, subliminal messages, personal visions, clichés; then it is not about Moebius, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Alan Moore and Frank Miller.

It is about globalization and its strange sense of universal language. Like the Tic Toc app. At least the one proposed by Netflix, fashion and even the Internet. The stereotypes. That’s where “The Last Detective” is great.

Another very different thing is that they talk to us about the Chilean comic. If that’s why, even “Súper Cifuentes” was very Chilean.

Or Gabriel Rodríguez with “Locke & Key”. The ingenuity added to the good workmanship, the weight of the paper.

But don’t get confused. “The Last Detective” is appreciated. What is not appreciated is so much personal confession. It is appreciated to go from Lukas to the gaze of a new generation.

Although the organizers of “Fixion 2000” thought the same thing, when in the same year Chile summoned international guests such as Dennis O’Neil (“Batman”), Cam Kennedy (Star Wars: Dark Empire 1 and 2 and Darevil), Themo Lobos (Mampato and Ogú, Ferrillo); and Mauricio Herrera, cartoonist of Diablo and Cenit.

It is appreciated that after so many years the Chilean comic continues to resist.

the last detective

Script by Claudio Álvarez, illustrations by Geraldo Borges.

Action Comics.

2022.