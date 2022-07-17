The international seminar on motor sport medicine concluded

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe second and last day of activities of the international seminar on motor sports medicine, carried out by the Mexican International Automobile Organization FIA Mexico, and in collaboration with the Angeles Acoxpa Hospital, successfully concluded yesterday.

For two days, the more than 170 health professional participants learned the direct link between medicine and motor sports to attend to an emergency on a rally circuit or racetrack.

In Mexico, categories such as Formula 1, Formula E and WRC are being held, hence the importance of this seminar, we appreciate the support of Hospital Ángeles Acoxpa to make this event possible”, commented Dr. Juan Pablo Cerwinka, member of the FIA medical commission and president of the OMDAI FIA Mexico medical commission.

Among the main speakers, Dr. Mario Caneda Mejía, head of the medical education department of the Ángeles Acoxpa hospital, Dr. Sean Petherbridge, president of the FIA ​​medical commission, and Dr. Alain Chantegret, permanent medical delegate of Formula 1, were present.

Topics on the first day included the medical team in a motorsport event, trauma in track and rally events, and the effectiveness of the safety team, while the second covered FIA-endorsed driver medical checks, technology for the evaluation of an accident on the track, the inclusion of the driver with a disability and the adaptations to his racing car, as well as the reintegration of a driver after an accident.

We achieved the objective that all doctors and health personnel know everything that exists and that there are different areas where they can be integrated into our teams”, commented Dr. Ana Belem García Sierra, CMO of Formula 1 and member of the OMDAI medical commission. Faith Mexico.

To this were added four workshops in which the doctors, nurses, paramedics and rescuers were able to put into practice what they had learned in the auditorium.

