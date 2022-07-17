The Elder Scrolls Online updates focus on combat

The changes in combat for the MMORPG seem to concern its players.

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG video game (or massively multiplayer online role-playing game) developed by Zenimax Online Studios and published and distributed by Bethesda SoftWorks. This benchmark in its genre, which is set in The Elder Scrolls universe, was launched more than 8 years ago, however, the official translation arrived very recently. Available in French, English and German, just last June it was updated to Spanish.

Of course, this news pleased the Spanish-speaking community, which had been requesting the translation from the developers for quite some time, since many of them could not enjoy the Tamriel scenarios (where the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim) precisely because of the language barrier.

The latest update to The Elder Scrolls Online has prioritized combat to balance players

In addition to having brought such an important modification, currently The Elder Scrolls Online is in development on Update 35. To do this, he has done some testing on the public server and is trying his hand at some notable changes to the attack system. While some may be somewhat simple, there are others that are more complex, adding that damage over time abilities were considered as part of this update. These adjustments are intended to reduce the disparity between the diversity of players, between those who have higher or lower performance. However, not everything could work out as the publishers have envisioned, as some of the most experienced players in The Elder Scrolls are concerned about these changes. But why?

To get into context, the game has had its respective modifications since its launch in April 2014. Which makes sense considering that MMORPGs go through different stages, among which there are expansions with various themes, introduction of new characters, secondary stories, mechanics of game and any addition that improves the experience through the years. And many of these updates have totally transformed the game. An example of this was the One Tamriel update, which allowed players to quest in any area of ​​the game, regardless of their chosen faction or level.

So, in view of the above, the next update for The Elder Scrolls Online will be no exception to the big changes. And on the eve of its arrival, it is being evaluated through tests on the public server, so we already know a large part of what it will mean for the game. Two of the biggest changes the update will bring are related to the balance of combat in the MMORPG.. To understand, the way to deal current damage is to “weave”, or do as much damage as possible with a combination of light attacks from various abilities. In this sense, the intertwined attacks have an approximate percentage of 20% of the total damage to the player. But update 35 has radically changed the latter, as the flat amount of damage (regardless of the player’s stats) will be reduced to 10% of their output.

For its part, the team has also re-evaluated damage over time, buff, and debuff abilities. For damage over time, the duration is doubled, while the force per second is reduced. This is intended to relieve the stress of maintaining uptime to avoid harming the overall strength of the skill in question.

But it is not the only thing. The update will also introduce another DLC to the MMORPG, known as Lost Depths. This will come with two new 4-player dungeons: Earthroot Enclave on High Island and Engraved Depth on Amenos. The pair of dungeons will have a set of unique items and invincible monster skins. Therefore, own achievements, earnable titles and unlockable body and facial marks will be at the command of the players according to their performance. In addition to this new content and changes around combat balance, some of the bugs in the game have been fixed, especially the mods for the card game Tales of Tribute. Although the latter are some of the more subtle changes in relation to the game mechanics.

And, despite the fact that the new DLCs generally bring a lot of expectations for the players, some Elder Scrolls Online fans are concerned about the duration of damage over time, something that probably affects performance, as we explained in previous paragraphs. Most non-boss enemies don’t even last 10 seconds during a battle, meaning 20 second damage over time abilities don’t work at all. And worse yet, this could affect MMORPG players who rely on damage over time abilities and cause them to readjust their builds.

