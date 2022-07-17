The director of ‘Gremlins’ claimed that Baby Yoda is “a shameless copy” of Gizmo

Here’s a fight: In a recent interview, Jon Dante, director of the 80s film “Gremlins,” said that the well-known Star Wars character Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, is a “blatant copy” of Gizmo.

The San Francisco Chronicle interviewed Dante, who said, “I think the longevity of (Gremlins) is really the key to this character, which is essentially like a baby. Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, which is completely stolen and just copied. Blatantly, I would say.”

Since Star Wars introduced Baby Yoda, some fans and people in the middle did not hesitate to make a comparison in their resemblance, which has not been confirmed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the creators of it.

They did claim that a popular Steven Spielberg character served as the inspiration, and that Filoni made the initial sketch which then went through mods with The Mandalorian team.

Zach Galligan, who played Billy Peltzer in Gremlins, also joined the rivalry stating that Gizmo is prettier, which is up for debate by fans, what we can assure you is that both characters are an important part of their respective stories. .