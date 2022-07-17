The Curious Time Elvis Made a Movie in Mexico – CINEMABLEND

One of the most recognized films by Mexicans in Elvis Presley’s acting career is “Fun in Acapulco”, whose story of filming “in Mexico” is one of the most memorable in the king’s career.





Baz Luhrmann, the director of Elvis, did not dwell so much on Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as an actor. Its scope is explained as an improvised exit by not being able to return to music for going against the boring values ​​of the United States. Her pelvic movement scared a lot of conservatives because how was it possible that her daughters were screaming with tremendous lewd acts in public events like their concerts.

A video clip-style sequence quickly resolved that facet, which reminded us that this transgressive fame ruined his chance to succeed among Mexicans. But that did not stop him, the king of rock and roll had no limits and despite being declared persona non grata in our country, because the government was against any rebellious demonstration that spread bad attitudes to its young people, “filmed” in Mexico the movie Fun in Acapulco.

It was the thirteenth film in his career as an actor, the prelude to Beatlemania (euphoria for The Beatles narrated by Peter Jackson in the docuseries Get Back). Mike (Elvis) was a lifeguard at a hotel in Acapulco where he fell in love with several women because of his talent as a singer. The Mexican actress Elsa Cárdenas was one of his lovers, Dolores Gomez. So that Elvis would not set foot on national territory, the government invented gossip such as the famous rumor that he preferred to kiss three black women than one Mexican. He damaged his reputation. But that didn’t stop him.

Against all odds, he would make his film in the port of Acapulco, where years later Luis Miguel would find the same refuge as the American. According to portals dedicated to the investigation of his work, received 175 thousand dollars for this tape, salary negotiated between Paramount Pictures and Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks in the new film), his former manager. In December 1962, director Richard Thorpe traveled to Acapulco to begin filming.



Paramount Pictures Elvis couldn’t come to film in Acapulco.



They hired a Presley double to act in open shots, recorded beaches, palm trees, backgrounds and divers from La Quebrada to take everything to the editing room, back in Los Angeles, and mount the real Elvis on all that material they gathered in our most frequented tourist destination. The king set foot on the national coast for an obvious montage that deceived more than one critic in the United States. They were very innocent, because overlapping is almost a criminal act.

They idolized him so much that some even believed the story that Elvis jumped from La Quebrada. Legend. In order not to be such charlatans, they reconstructed the area around the Acapulco Hilton in Los Angeles so that the interpreter could execute the famous swimming sequence. To sing the songs on this film, he did have to let himself be influenced by Mexican music, especially because the end of Fun in Acapulco required him to play “Guadalajara” with a mariachi. Now we understand where the Apple TV + series and Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco, took a lot of inspiration from.



Paramount Pictures Elvis Presley sang “Guadalajara”.



That was his love letter to a country that unfairly censored him, even branded him a fagot because of his appearance. LThe newspapers called for him to die, for people to burn his records; His movies caused riots in Mexico which also earned him being demonized as a bad influence on the decent youth here, according to the book Refried Elvis: The Rise of the Mexican Counterculture, by the writer Eric Zolov. His point was that the influence here triggered the origin of our rock and roll.