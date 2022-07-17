The cinema landed first

Cinema’s romance with the Moon began decades before man left his mark on the satellite, 52 years ago, and always drank from the literary influences of Jules Verne or HG Wells before betting on realism. Next Wednesday marks the 52nd anniversary of the launch of the rocket carrying the Apollo XI capsule, from which Neil Armstrong would leave on July 20, 1969 to take that “small step for man, great step for humanity” on the Moon .

But in the cinema the satellite had long been conquered. It was the year 1902 when the Frenchman Georges Méliès filmed Le voyage dans la lune, a little silent gem of just 14 minutes for which he designed some of the first special effects in the history of cinema, including that space capsule that lands on the right eye of the Earth’s satellite. Admission to the screening cost 800 francs, quite a fortune if you take into account that the average salary was about 25 francs a week. It was a worldwide success and proved highly influential. trip to the moon it inaugurated the cinema as a spectacle, it opened it to the factory of dreams and to a genre such as science fiction.

That iconic image of the broken Moon was later used in video clips as popular as the one by Tonight, Tonightby The Smashing Pumpkins, or Heaven for Everyonefrom Queen.

It was also one of the first films in history that told a story, with its introduction, middle and end. And it helped introduce the idea that cinema could portray fantasies, outside worlds and science fiction; that is, it could express our imagination beyond what we can experience. The script for this film was loosely based on From the Earth to the moona novel written by Verne in 1865, and in The first men on the moondevised by Wells in 1901.

but there were also those who threw new ideas. The Austrian visionary Fritz Lang, ahead of his time as he did in Metropolisimagined in 1929 Die Frau im Monda film where a problem with the oxygen tank forces part of the crew -already on the Moon in search of gold- to return to Earth before time, as would really happen years later to Apollo XIII.

In the midst of the Cold War, Stanley Kubrick arrived with 2001: a space odyssey (1968) to speak in his argument about “the dark side of the Moon”. Years later, his pupil Steven Spielberg created Matches in the third phase (1977), when interest in the special race was at its peak.

Those movies were about believing in the impossible, about man’s ability to go beyond our own planet. But without a doubt, the definitive film to date on this subject is Apollo XIII (1995), by Ron Howard, starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Ed Harris.

“Houston, we have a problem”. With that phrase began one of NASA’s worst nightmares, when the oxygen tanks of Apollo XIII exploded, and the astronauts -Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and John Swigert- had to abort their long-awaited lunar walk, with the risk of not returning alive on Earth. NASA allowed Howard to build part of his scenarios in a simulator – also called “the vomit comet” – which for 23 seconds managed to recreate a situation in which the force of gravity does not exist.

However, the Moon is no longer a prime target for the film industry, despite successes like space cowboys (2000), by Clint Eastwood, in which the character of Tommy Lee Jones, prostrated on a lunar rock, visualized the globe while it played in the background Fly Me to the Moonby Frank Sinatra, in the final shot of the film.

The more we learned about the Moon, the less the movie was interested in it because there weren’t as many mysteries. That is why Mars can give you the baton, as Brian De Palma has already pointed out (mission to mars2001), although we may see movies about the colonization of the Moon.

Finally, in 2018, Ryan Gosling played Neil Armstrong, the first man to land on the Moon, in his new collaboration with Damien Chazelle after the resounding success of La La Land. Set between 1961 and 1969, the film is based on the novel by James R. Hansen, and explores the sacrifice that Armstrong and the United States had to make in one of the most dangerous missions of the space race. For the time being, Spain has done its bit for this subgenre with the arrival of Black to the Moona 3-D animated film, whose protagonist is Coco, a sheep who is convinced that she was born on the Moon.

We have grown older and the cinema too. Now there are more special effects, but we know that nothing we see is true. Before the tricks were obvious, but people were able to believe. Now they say ‘it’s too good to be true’. So, it was ‘too beautiful to be fake’.