The 20 best biographical films in the history of cinema

In the cinema we can discover wonderful stories. In most cases they are fictional stories but there are others. “based on real events” that manage to impact the public by telling a unique story that has happened in reality. They are called biopics or biographical films.

There are many wonderful biographical films that have been left out of our ranking, but we have loved you leave some of the best or the most awarded that we believe will not disappoint and will even help you get to know your protagonists a little better in real life.

1 Patton (1971) Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

Patton (1971) Franklin J. Schaffner IMDB

We start our list with nothing more and nothing less than a classic winner of 7 Oscars, including best picture, actor, director and screenplay. ‘Patton’ is undoubtedly one of the war movies essentials of the history of American cinema, with the epic story of the General George S. Patton played by a dazzling George C.Scott. An American military man who went down in history after beating Erwin Rommel in the African campaign of World War II and that helped change the course of the conflict.

two Raging Bull (1981), directed by Martin Scorsese

Raging Bull (1981) Martin Scorsese IMDB

Scorsese presents us with one of the most outstanding stories in the world of sport and, more specifically, of boxing history. ‘Raging Bull’ tells the story of the rise and fall of the eternal fighter Jake Lamotta, who has in his history with nothing more and nothing less than 86 wins, 19 losses and 4 draws. He is embodied by an incomparable Robert De Niro and photographed by an Oscar-worthy Michael Chapman.

3 ‘Bronson’ (2009), by Nicolas Winding Refn

Bronson (2009) Nicolas Winding Refn IMDB

And from one boxer to another, ‘Bronson’ makes us get into the ring to face the incredible story of the one who was listed as “The Most Dangerous Man in Britain”. Michael Peterson, is a former boxer who has 34 years in prison, although he never ended up being sentenced for murder. For an hour and a half, the interpretation of Tom Hardy It’s excellent, maybe even being one of the best of his career.

4 Donnie Brasco (1997), directed by Mike Newell

Donnie Brasco (1997) Mike Newell IMDB

British director Mike Newell tells us about this crime drama with the soul of a biopic based on the figure of Joseph D Pistonean FBI agent who was infiltrated for six years in one of the most dangerous criminal families from New York City under the alias of Donnie Brasco. ‘The film got an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay and, with good reason.

5‘The Elephant Man’ (1980), directed by David Lynch

The Elephant Man (1980) David Lynch IMDB

This story is perhaps one of the most moving and shocking. The famous and dark director David Lynch presents us with the true story of Joseph Merricka person with a physical deformity that was exhibited in a circus in late 19th century London. He was nicknamed: The Elephant Man. In this film, the interpretive tandem of John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins.

6 Amadeus (1985), by Milos Forman

Amadeus (1985) Milos Forman IMDB

‘Amadeus’ is one of those classic feature films that go unnoticed nowadays and don’t get the credit they really deserve. This film tells us the story of the Austrian composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a masterful technique, aesthetics and narrative. Forman manages to perfectly portray the upper class of the 18th century Austrianwhich serves as a stage for the rivalry between two geniuses of music as they were Salieri and Mozart. His eight Oscars are certainly more than deserved.

7 ‘The founder’ (2017), by John Lee Hancock

The Founder (2017) John Lee Hancock E-Billboard

Although its title may seem a bit ambiguous, this film tells one of the most surprising and little-known stories by the general public: the rapid rise of the billionaire Ray Kroccreator of the McDonald’s fast food chain. Kroc was as ruthless as he was brilliant and the interpretation of Michael Keaton they make you want to run to a McDonald’s.

8 ‘The Aviator’ (2004), by Martin Scorsese

The Aviator (2004) Martin Scorsese IMDB

Perhaps not many know the figure of the billionaire Howard Hughes. Business tycoon, inventor, pilot, engineer, film director and philanthropist… all in the hands of the incomparable Leonardo Dicaprio. Martin Scorsese is based on the biography ‘Howard Hughes: The Secret Life’, specifically on the 20-year period in which his cultural contributions and his ‘playboy’ lifestyle had the greatest impact on American society in the 1930s.

9 ‘Young Lincoln’ (1939, by) John Ford

Young Lincoln (1939) John Ford IMDB

And precisely throwing the visa back to the Hollywood of yesteryear, we cannot avoid having to mention this film by the director John Ford. We all know the version of the American president, Abraham Lincolnfrom the hand of Spielberg and played by Daniel de Lewis, but this one is not far behind. Henry Fonda plays a young Lincoln who began as a lawyer defending the humblest and who, years later, would end up positioning himself against slavery.

10 ‘Gandhi’ (1982), directed by Richard Attenborough

Gandhi (1982) Richard Attenborough IMDB

This biopic rose at the time with eight oscars thanks to his portrait of one of the most important public figures of all time: Mahatma Gandhi. In its extensive three hours of footage, it manages to introduce you to the essence of one of the most legendary pacifist figures, all of course, with the incredible characterization and interpretation of Ben Kingsley.

eleven ‘The Last Emperor’ (1987), by Bernardo Bertolucci

The Last Emperor (1987) Bernardo Bertolucci IMDB

And from one award-winning film to another. ‘The last emperor’, got up nine figurines with his narration of the biography of young Pu Yi. East three year old was torn from his mother’s arms in 1908 to be crowned emperor since it was believed that he was chosen by the gods.

12 ‘Malcolm X’ (1992), by Spike Lee

Malcolm X (1992) Spike Lee IMDB

Spike Lee is known for being a director to say the least. ‘Malcom X’ presents us with an exciting biography of one of the most important figures in the history of the black community American, embodied by a masterful Denzel Washington.

13 ‘Chaplin’ (1993), directed by Richard Attenborough

Chaplin (1993) Richard Attenborough IMDB

Ten years after sweeping the Oscars with Gandhi, Richard Attenborough brought us yet another biopic of one of the most important figures in film history: Charles Chaplin. In this movie, Robert Downey Jr. puts himself in the shoes of a Chaplin who, behind the cameras, shows his concerns and shadows, in a time that is much less convulsed by the recent arrival of the Second World War.

14 ‘Invictus’ (2010), directed by Clint Eastwood

Undefeated (2010) Clint Eastwood IMDB

In 1990after being released, Nelson Mandela, played by a perfect Morgan Freeman, arrives at the Presidency of his country and decrees the abolition of “Apartheid”. His goal was to carry out a policy of reconciliation between the black majority and the white minority. In 1995, the celebration in Rugby World Cup South Africa it was the instrument used by the black leader to unite both groups.

fifteen ‘The Social Network’ (2010), by David Fincher

The Social Network (2010) David Fincher IMDB

David Fincher presents us with this almost current biography of one of the most current business founders: mark zuckenberg. Although in reality this biography would be more than Facebook (how he was born and the problems that arose with him), it also presents you perfectly as a young man with hardly any money who quickly positioned himself as one of the richest people in the world.

16 ‘The Theory of Everything’ (2014), by James Marsh

The Theory of Everything (2014) James Marsh IMDB

And if we want to know a little more about the world of science, ‘The Theory of Everything’ introduces us to one of the star scientists of the last century: Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmanne). The film deals with the life of the brilliant theoretical physicist who contracted ALS at age 20 and managed to live to see his own biopic.

17 ‘I, Tonya’ (2018), by Craig Gillespie

I, Tonya (2018) Craig Gillespie IMDB

There isn’t an American born before 1985 who doesn’t know who they are. Tonya Harding. However, for those who don’t know, don’t worry, because Margot Robbie presents us with her interpretation of this famous ice skater who was on the verge of world stardom when he was accused of murder in 1994 during the Olympic qualifying tests.

18 ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ (2020), by Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Aaron Sorkin IMDB

In 1969 It was held one of the most popular lawsuits of United States history. Seven individuals were detained during a demonstration against the war in Vietnam and they were tried after being accused of conspiring against national security. His arrest gave rise to a series of social conflicts and more demonstrations.

19 ‘Mank’ (2020), directed by David Fincher

Mank (2020) David Fincher IMDB

And again, yes, David Fincher. This time he presents us with the whiskey-soaked life of the screenwriter Herman J Mankiewiczknown especially for his script for ‘Citizen Kane’. In it we are told how Mankiewicz was forced to sacrifice the sole merit of having written the script for Citizen Kane, under a dramatic black and white typical of the time.

twenty ‘Judy’ (2020), by Rupert Goold

Judy (2020) Rupert Goold IMDB

the legendary singer and actress Judy Garland, He deserved a biopic more than anyone. The film captures perfectly all the glitz and glam that surrounded her, and how, despite him and her envied star status, she did not have an easy life, full of trauma and addictions. Renée Zelwegger He won an Oscar for his performance in this film, based on a play that focuses on Garland’s final months before his death in 1969.