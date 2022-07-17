Ten facts about Camilla – El Mundo

1 Camilla Rosemary Shand, the current Duchess of Cornwall, was born in London on July 17, 1947. She was the first child of Major Bruce Shand and his wife, the Honorable Rosalind Shand.

2 Prince Charles, Camilla’s husband, is 16 months younger than his wife: he was born in November 1948.

3 Camilla and Carlos were married in 2005, with a very simple civil ceremony. Even Queen Elizabeth II, mother of the prince, did not pay much attention to it.

4 Camilla’s full royal title is: Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Chester, Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

5 The Duchess is such a fan of the British TV show “Strictly Come Dancing” that she even once visited the set.

6 Camilla is very supportive of her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and they are very close.

7 A new “rose” was baptized in 2005 as the Duchess of Cornwall, in honor of Camilla joining the royal family.

8 The Duchess loves reading, gardening, fishing, and country walks with her dogs.

9 Camilla is very realistic, and has an excellent sense of humor.

10 The Duchess loves celebrating her birthday with celebrities. In 2013, for example, actors Vin Diesel and Benedict Cumberbatch congratulated her on her birthday.