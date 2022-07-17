Technoblade: Minecraft pays tribute to youtuber who died of cancer – Video games – Technology

“Hello everyone, this is Technoblade. If you’re watching this, I’m dead. Let’s sit down and have one last talk“, were the words with which Technoblade opened his farewell message to all his followers.

The youtuber recognized in the world of video games for his love of Minecraft, content with which he managed to have more than 13 million followers, he died of cancer at the age of 23.

I hope you continue to live long, prosperous and happy lives.

In the letter, written by the content creator and read by his father in a video posted on his YouTube account, he thanked his followers for the support given to his content, his channel and him as a person, assuring that he was never happier than when he shared with his community: “If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to go back to being Technoblade every time, because those were the happiest years of my life.“.

“I hope you enjoyed my content and that it made you laugh. And I hope you continue to live long, prosperous and happy lives. Because I love you… Technoblade out,” he concluded.

minecraft dedication

The company in its official Twitter account decided to dedicate a message to the deceased content creator, who always consumed and promoted Minecraft games through its content.

“We’ve been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken at the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be greatly missed“, were the words published by Minecraft.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

The creators of the video game were not the only ones to speak out about his death. Personalities from all over the internet like the youtubers Captain Puffy and Quackity wished him a peaceful rest.

“I was able to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the huge impact he had on all of us, but also for maintaining his incredible humor even in the darkest of times. I’ll miss him a lot“, wrote his fellow adventurer on the internet.

