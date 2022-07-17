Tata Martino caught in Argentina, in a chat with Lionel Scaloni in duel Newells vs Racing

The coach of the Mexican National Team is in Argentina and attended the match between Newells vs Racing, where he met Lionel Scaloni, Albiceleste strategist

Gerardo Tata Martino is found in Argentinafour months before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and was captured in a talk with Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentina national teamwho will be the Tricolor’s rival in the World Cup.

The technician of the Mexican team attended the duel between Newells vs Racing, and was captured in a talk with his rival in the next World Cup, because both teams share group C.

Roby Martínez, who works as a member of the Racing Board of Directors, shared the image in which he is shown Martino talking with Scaloniwho in November will become his rival in the next World Cup.

Both keep a past in common, because daddy is considered a Newells legend, while Scaloni He made his debut with that team in 1995 and only two years later he signed with Deportivo de La Coruña.

Gerardo Martino has been pointed out throughout its process with the Mexican team to live most of the time in Argentinawhile his assistants spend their time watching Liga MX matches and analyzing the players called up.

The Mexico national team they have their next commitment on August 31 against Paraguay, while on September 4 they will face Peru.

The Mexican team will face the Albiceleste in its second World Cup match. The Argentine team starts as the favorite, as they are the current champions of the Copa América and have an undefeated streak of more than 30 games.

For its part, Mexico He has been questioned by the moment he lives, since they have succumbed in important moments against the United States and qualified in second position in the World Cup qualifying round, being surpassed by Canada on goal difference.