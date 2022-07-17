Taika Waititi Says Christian Bale Didn’t Have an ‘Ego’ on the Set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

ads

Christian Bale made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: love and thunder. And while some have called the actor a challenge to work with, the film’s director, Taika Waititi, had only good things to say about Bale.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Thor: Love and Thunder.]

Christian bale | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: love and thunder It began with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher walking through a barren land with his daughter, Love. He eventually died from hydration and starvation, though Gorr prayed to his god, Rapu, to save them.

After burying his daughter, Gorr heard the Necroblade calling out to him and brought him to Rapu. Gorr killed the god with the sword and took a vow to kill all the gods.

The villain then went berserk and traveled the universe, killing any god he could get his hands on. His journey took him to New Asgard, where he was confronted by Thor and Jane Foster, who had become Mighty Thor. Gorr escaped, but not before kidnapping all the Asgardian children.

With Jane’s help, Thor finally freed the children and tried to stop Gorr from reaching the realm of Eternity. Once there, he could make any wish and wished for the extinction of all gods. Unfortunately, Thor, Jane, and Gorr found themselves before Eternity after the heroes destroyed the Necrosword. But Thor managed to communicate with Gorr as he held a dying Jane in his arms.

Jane sadly died, but there was some positivity in the ending. Gorr wished to revive his daughter, Love, even though he himself was on the verge of death. Thor promised Gorr that he would take care of Love before Christian Bale’s character died in Thor: love and thunder.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Taika Waititi Describes His Work With Christian Bale

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Taika Waititi discussed working with Christian Bale on the Thor: love and thunder establish.

“I also thought that Christian was going to be like a very… you hear stories about actors who are Method-y and really take it seriously,” the director explained. “And I’m used to working with my friends where we have [a] a very informal way of working together, we give each other a lot of shit, and it’s like being with family”.

Waititi continued: “I would say I was a little bit looking forward to working with Christian and Russell Crowe. But I would say that of all the actors, those were the two best loves I’ve ever worked with. No problems, no ego.”

Christian Bale is known to be a Method actor at times, but hopefully, he didn’t go that route for Thor: love and thunder.

The actor had no idea what the MCU was before he joined it.

Before working on Thor: love and thunder, Christian Bale was completely unaware of the existence of the MCU. During an interview with Total Film, the actor revealed that he had no reservations about doing another comic book movie after his portrayal of Batman.

“Absolutely no, no,” Bale said. “That never even crossed my mind. She was reading it and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into the shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Thor: love and thunderstarring Christian Bale, is now showing in theaters.

