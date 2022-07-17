Taika Waititi confirms the easter egg on The Rock

Spoiler alert from Thor Love and Thunder

Taika Watiti in the past few hours he confirmed with a post on twitter the quote a The Rock present in his recent film Thor Love and Thunder. Towards the end of the film we see Korg mating with another kronan with a thick mustache named Dwayne. Being the two aliens made of rock, many had already thought of a Dwayne-Rock connection referring to Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The director then confirmed that it was done deliberately and it is not a mere coincidence. Who knows how the former wrestler reacted?

No coincidence baby https://t.co/oGTUzz9bMg – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 16, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return to directing of Taika Waititi. In addition to Alexanderin the main cast there are also: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) And Taika Waititi (Korg).