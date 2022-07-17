Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda CR-V, Renault Kiger and more: top 5

A new week of news from the automotive world brought the new top 5 of the most read in EL CARRO COLOMBIANO. Find out.

The round of the most important news of the week left Suzuki Grand Vitara in the number one position of this new top 5. It will be released in a new generation of S formatUV compactupdating its mechanics with a new hybrid drivetrain.

Follow Honda CR-V, also released generation but officially (the Suzuki thing was only a preview). The SUV debuted with a more sophisticated concept and by supposed novelties of propulsion, which add a new hybrid system to the offer.

Also in the news were the digital projections that anticipate the design of the next Mitsubishi L200 Triton, the off-road modifications that the Isuzu MU-X SUV by Arctics Trucks, as well as Renault Kiger and its first 50,000 units produced.

5. The Renault Kiger, SUV of the Kwid, completed 50,000 units produced in India

Derived from the Kwid, the Renault Kiger reached an industrial milestone by completing 50,000 units produced at the company’s plant in Chennai, India. The SUV is currently being marketed in South Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian market, where it managed to be successful.

Its price is one of its great advantages. It is considered one of the cheapest SUVs in the world, as its entry version costs 599,000 rupees, just over $33 million pesos COP. Starting with Kiger, the Renault sales quadrupled.

Supported in the CMF-A platform, the same as the Kwid but optimized, can be obtained with two types of motor. A 1.0-liter three-cylinder aspirated propeller (72 hp/95 Nm) or a Turbo engine of equal displacement, with 100 hp and 160 Nm, mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

4. Isuzu MU-X Visited Arctic Trucks: The Result? A Radical Off-Road SUV

Isuzu MU-X is an SUV present in the market to make a counterpart to models such as Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Montero and Toyota Fortuner. Now buy one most powerful personality thanks to the heavy vehicle preparer Arctic Trucks.

It is offered with two types of engine, starting with a 1.9-litre unit. 150 hp and 350 Nm of torque with manual gearbox. Also available with a 3.0 liter block with power of 190 hp and 450 Nmin this case connected to an automatic transmission.

The trainer’s work basically focused on giving a very wild look capable of destroying everything in its path. Panels were added to the front to beef up its design, as well as a skid plate on the front. Massive fenders for 35-inch tires.

3. This is what the next Mitsubishi L200 / Triton could look like: how does it look in ‘renders’?

It’s been a while since we had news of a new Mitsubishi L200 Triton. In fact, seven years ago its most recent generation was presented, updated 2018 and still in force throughout the world, including Colombia. But a few days ago the first spy photos came out of your next stage.

As a result, they created digital projections imagined your design. It becomes clear that she will be related to the upcoming nissan frontier, with which it must share a platform, parts and mechanical base.

Everything indicates that the sixth generation of L200 / Triton will have a huge vertical grille, with wide frames and lights on three levels. Regarding its mechanics, depending on the market there will be multiple gasoline, diesel and even expected plug-in hybrid variant.

2. Honda CR-V 2023: new generation more premium with hybrid system of 204 hp

Honda CR-V revealed details of its new generation, in line with the innovations that the Japanese manufacturer is applying to all its vehicles in different lines. The SUV now has a concept premium and premieres hybrid drive system in the most equipped versions.

Exterior styling update includes a larger radiator grille with striking honeycomb latticework and headlights slimmer and slimmer. On board, the materials used, design and elements incorporated take the SUV to another level.

1.5-liter turbo engine in early versions, upgraded to deliver 190 hp of power and 243 Nm of torque. Top-tier models are equipped with a hybrid powertrain with combined power of 204 hp and 335 Nm of torque.

1. New Suzuki Grand Vitara: new images with exterior design in sight

Suzuki Grand Vitara will be a completely new vehicle from a new business cycle that will begin this year. change several of its components mechanical, technical and aesthetic in a project developed in collaboration with Toyota.

The new SUV has just appeared in a second teaser Of the brand, where some details of its exterior design are revealed, previously it had only announced a release date. There are visible elements of its front and back. vehicle silhouette.

Based on the global C platform Suzuki, Grand Vitara will be eligible to receive new electrified powertrains. We know this from Toyota Hyryder, and the mechanical offer should include a engine mild hybrid and a self-charging hybrid system.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.