Students in Morelia develop augmented reality project for medical education￼





Morelia, Mich Jul 17 (Mexican Information Agency).- Computer Systems Engineering students from the National Technological Institute of Mexico, Morelia Technological Institute campus, developed an Augmented Reality project for the Study of the Circulatory System in the Human Body that will mainly serve to students of medical careers and areas of health in general.

The students Carlos Ernesto Cárdenas Hernández, Ian Corona Gonzales, Fernando Jacobo Paredes and Mauricio Pérez Cárdenas with the advice of Dr. Miriam Zulma Sánchez Hernández make up the development team of this project.

According to the student Mauricio Pérez Cárdenas, the purpose is to help students who enter the first semesters of the General Medicine degree so that they can more easily understand a subject as complex as the physiology of the human body, although in this case They decided to limit their work only to the circulatory system. Augmented Reality is a technology that complements the perception and interaction with the real world and allows the student to be in a real environment augmented with additional information generated by a computer.

“The project was born from conversations we had with students of medical surgeons and midwives, they told us that it is very difficult to learn these complex topics, especially since they are starting to study the career, for them it is very frustrating to have a lot of bibliographic material and very expensive Therefore, this work is carried out as a proposal so that students have more educational content at a better reach”.

The TecNM Campus Morelia team dedicated their time, firstly to research with different bibliographies and research platforms, in this way they explained the following verbatim: Currently, the incorporation of technology in health areas and as educational tools is a reality that constantly converges in an edifying way and that contributes to better learning.

At the same time, they highlight in the work that: “Traditional learning methods continue to be effective, but complementing them with tools that stimulate a different type of learning (such as visual or kinesthetic) is a necessity for the adaptation of the new generations within the world. of technology. This is just what it intends to do with the incorporation of augmented reality in the study of health issues, which, being studied in traditional ways, can be quite abstract, but virtualized can be of great help for the student’s understanding”, they explain in your project summary.

The project covers topics for the knowledge of the functioning of the veins and arteries, the heart, the complete circulatory system and the relationship it has with other organs.

Finally, for the appreciation of the images, the students of the TecNM Campus Morelia created QR codes that can be read through a mobile device from anywhere, and they also intend that this project can be accessed free of charge from an internet platform.

