Calvin Harris, class 1984announced the arrival of the new song in collaboration with three big names on the international record scene. Stay With Me was released today Friday 15th of July.

The song is contained in Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 the title of the new project by the Scottish artist that will debut on the market in a few weeks, more precisely the 5th August.

In recent months the artist has raised the curtain on the new record era with the song Potion in collaboration with Dua Lipa And Young Thug. The song has received excellent acclaim also totaling olthree twenty million views on YouTube in a short time.

Now, Calvin Harris has announced the arrival of Stay With Me with a post on his profile Instagram who has more than ten million followers who follow his life every day.

Stay with mewas born in collaboration with international music giants such as Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pahrrell Williams.

The meaning of Stay With Me by Calvin Harris

Stay With Me by Calvin Harris is characterized by a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees for the first time the multi-platinum dj / producer collaborates with Justin Timberlake and Halsey. The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album, is also renewed “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”.

Together with them, also present in the disc Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.

The style of the new song by Harris is heavily influenced by the disco, the song travels on a thin guitar line and a thick and ever-present bass.

In Stay With Me, Halsey sings: “I’ve been waiting for you all year, come play, make a mess right here. Do whatever, I like it, okay, let them disappear, say what you want to hear, just stay. “

The accompanying music video for Stay With Me, released this afternoon at 2 pm extends the psychedelic atmosphere of the 70s, already exhibited in the video for the single from the debut album Potion.

The translation of the lyrics of Stay With Me by Calvin Harris

Hey

It’s a mess out there

They can leave but we don’t care

We will stay

I’m just fine here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come and play

Make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it

Good

Let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

(Dance)

(Dance)

(Dance)

And it seems

Damn

Damn

Look at those pants

Damn

Damn

It does not make sense

Damn

Damn

I am convinced

Fault

Fault

It’s magic

This is for tonight

And beyond (come here, girl)

We are toasting and cheering

All your girls are here

Something wrong

If you yawn (yeah girl)

As crazy as it sounds, I want to bring you down

So you can feel the atmosphere

Until dawn (yeah girl)

Energy flows, it makes us shine

So we don’t need light

Why is it on? (Yes girl)

I’m talking to you, girl

It is a new world

Hey

It’s a mess out there

They can leave but we don’t care

We will stay

I’m just fine here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come and play

Make a mess right here

Do what I like

Good

Let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

All night long

Come and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come and stay with me

All night long

Come and stay with me

I still see your body in the dark

It’s easy, I just use my hands

And I don’t even need to go in

I only know from the way you dance

Damn

Look at those pants

Damn

Damn

It does not make sense

Damn

Damn

I am convinced

Fault

Fault

It’s magic

This is for tonight

And beyond (come here, girl)

We are toasting and cheering

All your girls are here

Something wrong

If you yawn (yeah girl)

As crazy as it sounds, I want to bring you down

So you can feel the atmosphere

Until dawn (yeah girl)

Energy flows, it makes us shine

So we don’t need light

Why is it on? (Yes girl)

I’m talking to you, girl

It is a new world

Hey

It’s a mess out there

They can leave but we don’t care

We will stay

I’m just fine here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come and play

Make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Good

Let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

All night long

Come and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come and stay with me

All night long

Come and stay with me

