Stay With Me
Calvin Harris, class 1984announced the arrival of the new song in collaboration with three big names on the international record scene. Stay With Me was released today Friday 15th of July.
The song is contained in Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 the title of the new project by the Scottish artist that will debut on the market in a few weeks, more precisely the 5th August.
In recent months the artist has raised the curtain on the new record era with the song Potion in collaboration with Dua Lipa And Young Thug. The song has received excellent acclaim also totaling olthree twenty million views on YouTube in a short time.
Now, Calvin Harris has announced the arrival of Stay With Me with a post on his profile Instagram who has more than ten million followers who follow his life every day.
Stay with mewas born in collaboration with international music giants such as Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pahrrell Williams.
The meaning of Stay With Me by Calvin Harris
Stay With Me by Calvin Harris is characterized by a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees for the first time the multi-platinum dj / producer collaborates with Justin Timberlake and Halsey. The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album, is also renewed “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”.
Together with them, also present in the disc Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.
The style of the new song by Harris is heavily influenced by the disco, the song travels on a thin guitar line and a thick and ever-present bass.
In Stay With Me, Halsey sings: “I’ve been waiting for you all year, come play, make a mess right here. Do whatever, I like it, okay, let them disappear, say what you want to hear, just stay. “
The accompanying music video for Stay With Me, released this afternoon at 2 pm extends the psychedelic atmosphere of the 70s, already exhibited in the video for the single from the debut album Potion.
The translation of the lyrics of Stay With Me by Calvin Harris
Hey
It’s a mess out there
They can leave but we don’t care
We will stay
I’m just fine here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come and play
Make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it
Good
Let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
(Dance)
(Dance)
(Dance)
And it seems
Damn
Damn
Look at those pants
Damn
Damn
It does not make sense
Damn
Damn
I am convinced
Fault
Fault
It’s magic
This is for tonight
And beyond (come here, girl)
We are toasting and cheering
All your girls are here
Something wrong
If you yawn (yeah girl)
As crazy as it sounds, I want to bring you down
So you can feel the atmosphere
Until dawn (yeah girl)
Energy flows, it makes us shine
So we don’t need light
Why is it on? (Yes girl)
I’m talking to you, girl
It is a new world
Hey
It’s a mess out there
They can leave but we don’t care
We will stay
I’m just fine here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come and play
Make a mess right here
Do what I like
Good
Let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
All night long
Come and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come and stay with me
All night long
Come and stay with me
I still see your body in the dark
It’s easy, I just use my hands
And I don’t even need to go in
I only know from the way you dance
Damn
Look at those pants
Damn
Damn
It does not make sense
Damn
Damn
I am convinced
Fault
Fault
It’s magic
This is for tonight
And beyond (come here, girl)
We are toasting and cheering
All your girls are here
Something wrong
If you yawn (yeah girl)
As crazy as it sounds, I want to bring you down
So you can feel the atmosphere
Until dawn (yeah girl)
Energy flows, it makes us shine
So we don’t need light
Why is it on? (Yes girl)
I’m talking to you, girl
It is a new world
Hey
It’s a mess out there
They can leave but we don’t care
We will stay
I’m just fine here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come and play
Make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Good
Let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
All night long
Come and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come and stay with me
All night long
Come and stay with me
