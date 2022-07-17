Sofía Vergara put her luxurious mansion in the US up for sale. How much does it cost?

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara put up for sale her spectacular Beverly Hills estate, which was built in 2006 and purchased by the Colombian actress in 2014 while she was still engaged to Nick Loeb.

At the time, he paid $10.6 million, but the property has appreciated even more and it is now for sale for about 19.6 million dollarsaccording to what a broker from Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate agency in charge of the sale, told the New York Post.

The mansion is over 11,300 square feet in size and is situated on a half-acre lot. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, office, library, three-car garageand amenities including a fitness center, theater, and wine room.

The private home also has a new chef’s kitchen and a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, a spa and a barbecue area. It is located under a hill, which makes the property almost invisible to the public.

Additionally, its floors are made of wood and marble, and the finishes are in a mixture of white, black and earth colors based on the design created by Jennifer Bevana.

The property has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. – Photo: Michael McNamara/Sotheby’s International Realty

The sale of this property comes years after Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, improved and spent $26 million on the former home of former baseball player Barry Bonds, located in the Beverly Park neighborhood.

This new mansion spans over 17,100 square feet on 1.85 acres of land. This house, Italian style, comes with a two-story guest housea sports court, a pool, a spa, and a tree-lined driveway.

Your new neighborhood is in an exclusive enclave that counts Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg among its residents.

The mansion is for sale for about $19.6 million. – Photo: Michael McNamara/Sotheby’s International Realty

Sofía Vergara, the highest paid actress on gringa television, reached 50 years

Sofía Vergara was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla and From a very young age she knew she wanted to pursue modeling.in such a way that her beauty has allowed her to open more than one door in the entertainment industry worldwide.

At the age of 18, “Toti” Vergara decided to get married and move to the United States to have a new start and more opportunities in the world of entertainment, despite the fact that in Colombia she had already participated in some commercial campaigns and was a recognized face.

His first marriage was short livedbut he left her, as she herself has said in several interviews, one of the best gifts of her life, her son, Manolo Vergara, who is now 31 years old and also seeks to position himself in the world of entertainment.

With ups and downs, and trying to avoid the stereotype of Latinas in the industry, the actress forged her own path of success with some appearances on television. However, fIt was her role in the series Modern Family that catapulted her to fame.

‘Gloria Prichett’, the role of a slender Colombian married to an older man and who wanted to keep her Latin roots alive, not only made the world look at Toti but also showed that, in addition to beauty, she had talent.

For 11 seasons, his role was impeccable and earned him four Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to four nominations for the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globesshowing that his talent was assured.

Just as his face became one of the famous internationally, his bank accounts were also filling up. Vergara became the highest paid actress in the industry with a fortune of 43 million dollars, far above other Spanish-speaking actresses.

In 2020, Forbes magazine included her in the list of the most powerful women in the world, in box number 23 and, for several consecutive years, she maintained her title as the best paid in the world. According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Vergara, who turned 50 years old, He has a net worth of $180 million..

The aforementioned site also indicated that the Barranquilla He has a salary of around ten million dollars a year., for his work as a judge on America’s Got Talent. And there not for everything. They affirm that thanks to her line of jeans, furniture and various perfumes, the Colombian has obtained between 40 million and 50 million dollars per year.