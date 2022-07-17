Sofía Vergara is selling a luxurious mansion in the United States – People – Culture

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is in the news right now for having put one of her properties up for sale in Beverly Hills, United States. The mansion was built in 2006 and was acquired by the artist in 2014, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

The house has an extension of 11,300 square feet of constructed area and has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an office, a library, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and a theater. The land in total has 6338 square meters.

According to what Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate company in charge of the sale, told the ‘New York Post’, ‘Toti’ bought the property for 10.6 million dollars. Nevertheless, It has appreciated over the years, so at today’s price it is costing 19.6 million dollars (80 billion pesos).

Being located on the side of a hill allows privacy to be one of the biggest benefits of this property which, among other things, just had a remodel in the back garden section and now has a new chef’s kitchen.

The floors are in wood and marlos with a combined tone of earth colors, white and black, according to the designs of the interior designer Jennifer Bevana. The sale of the house comes two years after Vergara bought another property with her husband, actor Joe Manguinello.

Sofia Vergara’s New Mansion

This luxurious mansion belonged to baseball player Barry Bonds and is located in Beverly Park. celebrities They acquired it at a value of 26 million dollars and it has a built area of ​​18,000 square feet on a 7,200 square meter plot of land.

Sofía Vergara became the highest paid actress in the industry with a fortune of 43 million dollars.

It features a two-story guest house, a sports court, a pool, a spa, and a tree-lined driveway.

The neighborhood where it is located has Hollywood personalities, like Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washigton and Mark Walbergh living there.

As if all these luxuries weren’t enough, on the same property there is a 12-seat movie theater and a private gym equipped with all the professional machines needed to stay in shape.

During her two-year stay, the actress has shared many photos inside the mansion. In addition, she has invited many of her colleagues and family members to celebrate events such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

Although the spouses do not have children in common and Vergara has only had one outside of her marriage, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, the truth is that it seems that both expect to receive multiple visitors, since their dining room has 12 seats palatial style. The centerpiece is surrounded by vaulted ceilings, dense curtains and crystal lamps that are repeated throughout the house.

