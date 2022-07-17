so you can get a Mac or iPad at a special price if you are a teacher or student in Mexico

Apple has some special programs for educationfocused on the basic and upper middle level, where tools are provided to teachers to create new resources and thus awaken the creativity of children and innovate in teaching strategies for the older ones.

In addition, the same store offers a special price for university students and professors who want to get an iPad or a Mac to continue their work. For this reason, and so that they can take advantage of it, in Xataka Selection we will tell them how to access these products.

It is important to mention that we can only buy products that have to do with productivity, and an iPhone or an Apple Watch does not fit since they are not focused on this item.

Thus, the products on the list are:

MacBook Air with the M1 Chip – 23,399 pesos

MacBook Air with the M2 Chip – 27,249 pesos

MacBook Pro 13 inches with the M2 Chip – 29,749 pesos

iMac with the M1 Chip – 32,199 pesos

Mac mini with the Chi M1 – 16,699 pesos

Mac Studio with the M1 Chip – 46,799 pesos

Studio Display – 37,499 pesos

Pro Display XDR – 105,799 pesos

Mac Pro – 139,599 pesos

iPad Mini – 12,099 pesos

iPad – 8,499 pesos

iPad Air – 14,199 pesos

iPad Pro – 12,099 pesos





To access, all we have to do is go to the Apple and education page and scroll down until we find the “How to buy” section, and click on the “Access special prices for professors and university students”.

Once on this page, we will see a list with the Mac and iPad models already mentioned and with a offer ranging from 5% to 10%. In addition, it should be noted that these are the base models and we can modify them to our liking in terms of storage, capacity or even make an engraving without losing the benefit.





To buy, and for reasons of showing the process, we selected an iPad Air with the M1 Chip in blue, only with Wi-Fi, in its 64GB version, whose official price is 15,499 pesos, however for the program it comes out at 14,199 pesos. We only select the model and capacity, and add to the shopping bag.

Later we checked the bag and proceeded to the payment. At this point the store asks us to log in or continue as a guest. Here it is important to mention that in either of the two options it is preferable to have a email associated with an educational institution, however, we can acquire the product having any other mail.

We proceed as guests, add our shipping address, contact email, phone number, descriptive data of our location and we proceed to the payment.





The shipment of the product will depend on the postal code of the residence and sand are calculated only with business days. Although in principle it has a date, this may vary.

Regarding payment methods, only Citibanamex and American Express will have the possibility of pay up to six months without interestwhile with Santander and Banorte-Ixe, we can do from six to 18 fixed payments with interest.





In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the mentioned articles have been proposed neither by the brands nor by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.