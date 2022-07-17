Shock attack on Ronaldo: “A parasite after Real” – CalciomercatoWeb.it

Heavy accusations against Cristiano Ronaldo, guilty of having thought only of himself after the years full of victories and titles with Real Madrid

An attack that has the sensational one of Fabio Ravezzani towards Cristiano Ronaldo. The journalist heavily blamed the Portuguese legend, especially for the part of his career following his farewell to the Real Mothersd. The years with Juventus, therefore, are included in his words.

On his Twitter profile, Ravezzani exposed himself to Ronaldo. “The last years of Cr7, after Real, have been basically from parasite of the clubs in which he played. Overpaid and aimed at increasing his own myth, he just wanted his goals at the expense of teamwork. Then, annoyed, he takes it and leaves. But the game couldn’t last long ”.

The final part refers to the current moment of the player, which seems to be no longer a desired element by the top European clubs. Negotiations with Chelsea And Bayern Monaco they ran aground even before starting, with the Manchester United which, on the other hand, no longer seems to be a welcome environment for the five-time Golden Ball.

Ronaldo accused, but the numbers are on his side

Despite this attack, it is to be considered that his last years, at least from the point of view of construction, have been anything but ‘parasitic’. In his last season at Manchester United the total goals are 24 between Premier And Championsin 36 appearances.

In 91 Serie A appearances with Juventus, Ronaldo scored 81 goalsdragging the club even in the Champions League to the limits of what is possible, especially in moments of great difficulty for the club.

Although it did not achieve the goals it was expected in Italyespecially regarding the victory of the Champions League, it seems rather difficult to argue that the player has not done his job with professionalism, guaranteeing the maximum contribution to the cause in all circumstances.