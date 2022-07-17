She is Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, the ‘cloned’ daughter of Reese Witherspoon

The expression ‘like two drops of water’ can be perfectly applied when talking about Reese witherspoon Y ava elizabeth philippe. The eldest daughter of the actress, known for her roles in films like ‘A very legal blonde‘ either ‘cruel intentions‘, she is so similar to her mother that they even look like sisters.

Ava is 22 years old and, together with her brother Deaconis the result of the marriage between Witherspoon and his professional partner, Ryan Philippe (they divorced in 2007). The young woman is currently studying at the UC Berkeley and triumphs on Instagram, where he accumulates more than a million followers.

