Selena Quintanilla, Johnny Depp and the day they shared cameras in a movie

Although in recent months Johnny Depp went viral due to the trial against his ex, Amber Heard, the actor has a vast career in Hollywood long before his role in films like Pirates of the Caribbean. And in the 90s, when her name was starting to hit the billboards, she had the opportunity to work with another great artist who was going strong, Selena Quintanilla. The queen of Tex-Mex not only had a passion for music, but also for acting, and their dream of succeeding with her talent led them to coincide in the film Don juan de marco.

©Don Juan DeMarco

Directed by Francis Ford Coppolathe story follows a psychiatrist played by Marlon Brando just 10 days from his retio. But he and his wife face a peculiar case, that of Don juan de marcothe role of Johnny Depp, a man with depression who claims to be the real Don Juan.

During the tape we can see Selena singing with a Mexican style. The then 22-year-old serenaded the psychologist and her partner during a romantic dinner at a restaurant. “It’s a short bit. I am a mariachi music singer, ”Selena revealed very happily almost 30 years ago in an interview about her participation in the film.

As if that were not enough, the interpreter of Forbidden love He participated in the soundtrack of the tape with four songs. In the credits she does not appear with his name as iconic as we know it, but as “Cantante (Singer)” and with the name selena perez.

Selena never saw the movie

The singer was very moved by this type of project in which she not only sang for the whole world, but also showed her talent as an actress.